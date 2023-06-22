Laura Loomer Jumps Into Boebert's Battle With Marjorie Taylor Greene

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has chimed in with her own two cents on the escalating feud between Republican Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

Boebert, from Colorado, ruffled feathers within her own party on Tuesday after introducing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border issues. Several GOP members have previously called on Biden to face impeachment, including Greene, who introduced her own articles on the president back in May. But Boebert's proposal was brought as a privileged resolution to the House floor, and will force a vote on the measure later this week.

Tensions between Boebert and Greene have been brewing for months, including when the House struggled to gain enough voters to select Speaker Kevin McCarthy in January. At the time, Boebert joined a group of dissenting Republicans that forced a total of 15 rounds of voting before McCarthy's position was finalized.

According to a report from The Daily Beast, Boebert's impeachment proposal only made relations worse for the two conservatives, with Greene calling her colleague "a little b****" on the House floor Wednesday after Boebert confronted her over statements that Greene had made publicly. Greene later said that the report, which was confirmed to the news outlet by three different sources and an unnamed GOP lawmaker, was "impressively correct," according to Politico congressional reporter Olivia Beavers.

Laura Loomer, right-wing pundit and supporter of former President Donald Trump, is pictured outside the federal courthouse at Trump's arraignment on June 13, 2023, in Miami, Florida. Loomer on Wednesday joined the growing feud between GOP Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Loomer entered the conversation Wednesday night after Greene confirmed The Daily Beast article, tweeting in response to the news, "The only B**** I see is [Greene]."

"In both definitions. Because she is a DOG," Loomer continued. "MTG is [McCarthy]'s lap dog. MTG is jealous that someone actually walked the walk instead of just talking. MTG has been promising articles of impeachment against Biden for almost 3 years now. Now she's jealous because [Boebert] actually took action instead of using it as a fundraising grift like MTG does on a daily basis."

This not the first time Loomer, who is a two-time failed Republican congressional candidate in Florida, has clashed with Greene. After a report surfaced in April that former President Donald Trump was considering Loomer for a position on his 2024 reelection campaign, Greene publicly opposed the idea, calling the activist "mentally unstable." A few hours later, Trump had reportedly changed his mind about hiring Loomer.

Last month, Loomer also teased the idea of challenging for Greene's congressional seat in Georgia when it's up for reelection next year. Greene has yet to announce if she is seeking reelection, but has expressed interest in entering as Trump's presidential running mate.

Greene is not the only Republican displeased with Boebert's impeachment resolution. McCarthy encouraged members of his caucus in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday to vote against the measure this week, according to multiple reports. NBC News conveyed that the House will instead vote to send the Boebert's resolution to the Homeland Security and Judiciary committees on Thursday.

McCarthy also reportedly suggested that voting for Boebert's proposal now could jeopardize House Republicans' ability to hold onto the majority in the next election, reported Punch Bowl News founder Jake Sherman. Instead, the speaker believes, the impeachment articles should stem from the House Oversight Committee's investigation into Biden's family business practices, which is being led by Republican Chairman James Comer.

Newsweek has reached out to Boebert's office via email Wednesday night for comment.