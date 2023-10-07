Lauren Boebert Launches Attack on 'Irresponsible' Joe Biden Over Israel

Following the attacks in Israel on Saturday, Representative Lauren Boebert took to social media to criticize President Joe Biden's policies in regards to the Middle Eastern country, calling them "irresponsible."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a video address that "we are at war" after gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack, infiltrating southern Israel from the Gaza Strip. The attack has left hundreds of people from both sides dead, according to the Associated Press, while drawing international rebuke. The attack marks one of the most critical escalations of the conflict in recent years.

"Today, we are watching the culmination of Biden's absolutely irresponsible policies with respect to Israel. He has directed funds to Palestine. UN funds have gone to Palestine. He JUST handed $6 BILLION to Iran. Now we see the results. Israel is our closest ally in the world. We need to stand by Israel in this deadly situation!" Boebert, a Colorado Republican, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday morning.

In her post, the congresswoman referred to the Biden administration's recent move to issue a waiver to allow the transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar. This move allowed international banks to allow for the transfer of the funds to free five Americans that were detained in Iran. Iran is a major supplier of military technology and money to Hamas.

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, is seen on July 13 in Washington, D.C. Following the recent attacks in Israel, Boebert took to social media to criticize President Joe Biden's policies in regards to the Middle Eastern country, calling them "irresponsible." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Addressing the attacks, Netanyahu said he has convened the heads of the defense and will first clear the impacted areas.

"In parallel, I am initiating an extensive mobilization of the reserves to fight back on a scale and intensity that the enemy has so far not experienced. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," Netanyahu said in his filmed statement in Hebrew.

The Israeli military said it had launched air strikes into Gaza, writing in a statement posted to X, "This morning, approximately 2,200 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. In parallel, a number of terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in southern Israel. In response, the IDF has launched Operation "Swords of Iron."

Amid the escalation in Israel, Biden condemned the attacks in a statement emailed to Newsweek on Saturday morning and said he will remain in close touch with Netanyahu.

"This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel. The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," Biden said. "Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration's support for Israel's security is rock solid and unwavering."

The president continued: "Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded. My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu."

According to Reuters, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the U.S. would work to ensure that Israel "has what it needs to defend itself".

"Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," he said in a statement.

White House National Security spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, also shared a statement on X condemning the attacks.

"The U.S. unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners," she wrote.

Newsweek has reached out to Boebert, along with Hamas and Israeli officials for additional comment.