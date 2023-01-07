Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night.

Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take the fight to Joe Biden and the radical left!"

The GOP lawmaker was an adamant holdout against newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican.

While speaking to the press on Tuesday, Boebert said, "I have been working every day to unify the Republican Party. Yesterday, we had a deal, that was not a selfish deal in any way, for Kevin McCarthy to get him the gavel on the first ballot and he eagerly dismissed us."

If y’all thought that was good, just wait till we take the fight to Joe Biden and the radical left! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 7, 2023

Boebert later elaborated on Fox News with anchor Bret Baier that this deal included "putting forward a border security bill, putting forward a term limits bill," and other "common sense" suggestions.

On Friday night, Boebert was one of six House Republicans to continue holding out her vote for McCarthy. However, on the 14th ballot she switched her vote to "present," which prompted applause from her colleagues.

Eventually, McCarthy was elected House speaker after 15 rounds of voting. The process was grueling for McCarthy since he was unable to secure the gavel after the first ballot, something not seen in over 100 years.

Political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Saturday in response to Boebert's tweet, "Unfortunately when you see tweets like that, it seems unlikely there will be unity. We might see some progress if deals are cut, but it seems evident the parties will be more split than ever."

Agranoff continued: "It will be difficult to pass legislation with so many splintered factions in the parties. Let's hope deals can be made and egos can be put aside."

Meanwhile, the struggle to agree on a House speaker has called into question the next two years of leadership in Washington D.C. and prompted Democrats to mock the Republicans' disarray.

Representative Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, jokingly posted a picture to Twitter, holding a bag of popcorn and said, "About to go to the House Floor," essentially drawing a comparison between the speaker's vote and entertainment. Lieu's tweet went viral, being viewed nearly 1 million times and receiving more than 160,000 likes so far. Other House Democrats also tweeted out their own jokes.

As Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and McCarthy ally, pushed for House Republicans to vote for the GOP leader, she also urged them to "wake up" and to "get to work."

We can’t even swear in as members of congress until we elect a Speaker.

We can’t form committees until we elect a Speaker.

We (Republicans) can’t fire Nancy Pelosi loyal staff in the House & Capitol until we elect a Speaker.

We can’t investigate anything until we have a Speaker. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 3, 2023

Throughout the voting process, Greene took to social media numerous times voicing her frustration, saying, "We can't even swear in as members of congress until we elect a Speaker. We can't form committees until we elect a Speaker. We (Republicans) can't fire Nancy Pelosi loyal staff in the House & Capitol until we elect a Speaker. We can't investigate anything until we have a Speaker."

Meanwhile, in her most recent tweet posted Saturday afternoon, Boebert reinforced that she doesn't "govern out of fear" and does "what's right for the people."