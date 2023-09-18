U.S.

Lauren Boebert Theater Video Sparks New Democrat 'Setup' Theory

By
U.S. Lauren Boebert Colorado Denver Republicans

Social media users have sparked a new theory relating to the CCTV footage of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert in which she was seen vaping and inappropriately touching her male companion at a Denver theater last week.

"It turns out Lauren Boebert's mystery man is a Democrat bar owner. If I was a wagering enthusiast, I would bet this guy was paid to set her up. She's coming off a divorce, and she's vulnerable. This guy comes into her life, charms her, seduces her and then probably gets her liquored up and takes her out in public. Stage set," journalist Liz Crokin, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"He then instigates her by fondling her in a theater that just happens to have night vision cameras right on them. Then the whole incident is released to the public in what looks like high-definition video in an attempt to harm her reputation.

"This is all way too convenient. Whether her date was a part of it or not, this seems like a well-coordinated setup. These types of tactics and traps are used all the time, and I would know," the post from Crokin added.

Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert at the White House on July 13, 2023, in Washington D.C. On Sunday, September 17, 2023, many social media users sparked a new theory relating to CCTV footage that showed Boebert vaping and touching her companion while attending a musical in Denver, Colorado. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Last week, Boebert was seen on surveillance footage vaping and taking photographs while attending Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado. Boebert and her male companion, who was identified as Quinn Gallagher, were also seen touching each other during the show, prompting the claims on social media.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Gallagher is believed to be a Democrat. Other reports show that Gallagher is the co-owner of the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar, which has hosted several LGBTQ+ related events such as a drag show, in recent months, which contrasts with Boebert's beliefs in Congress.

Over the weekend, a number of other social media users echoed similar claims that Boebert's removal from the theater was a planned incident.

"It is almost like he knew a camera was pointed at them. Curious. His business has come into question and a known Democrat. Was this a setup all along? @laurenboebert should reevaluate her selection of dates for certain. He hurts politically, bad. BUT might be the objective," X user seaside folly wrote.

Another X user, Wilfred Reilly, wrote, "Reasonably high odds this is either a setup, or a situation where some funny guy on Tinder thought 'Hell—may as well see if I can (sleep with) Lauren Boebert' and went for it."

Boebert initially claimed that she wasn't vaping during the musical but later issued an apology saying, "There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable, and I'm sorry."

The statement continued, "Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night's events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical[...]

"Regardless of my belief, it's clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign's intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it."

Newsweek reached out to Boebert's press office and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC