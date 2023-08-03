Culture

Lizzo's Accusers Hit Back After Singer Breaks Silence—'Lack of Empathy'

By
Culture Lizzo Lawsuit Allegations Celebrities

Lizzo's former backing dancers have hit back at the singer and accused her of having a "lack of empathy," after she broke her silence on the sexual harassment lawsuit they filed against her this week.

Singer Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been sued by three of her former dancers, who have accused the musician of sexually harassing them and creating a hostile work environment. There have also been allegations of religious and racial harassment, discrimination, false imprisonment, and body shaming.

On Thursday morning, Lizzo addressed the allegations that were leveled against her in a statement posted to Instagram. In her statement, Lizzo denied the claims, while also saying that they were "sensationalized stories [...] coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

Multiple Lizzo collaborators come out
Lizzo performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023 in Napa, California. A lawyer representing the complainants told Newsweek Lizzo's statement has only served to "minimize the trauma she has caused." Steve Jennings/Getty

Elsewhere in her statement, the star added that "it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

Shortly after the post was shared on social media, Los Angeles attorney Ron Zambrano, who is representing plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, told Newsweek that Lizzo's statement has only served to "minimize the trauma she has caused."

"Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans," Zambrano told Newsweek. "Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients' emotional distress.

"The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences."

Zambrano added: "While Lizzo notes it was never her intention 'to make anyone feel uncomfortable,' that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

