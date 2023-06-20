Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams ATACM Calls for Ukraine: 'Escalation of War'

Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit out at a new bipartisan appeal for President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with tactical missile systems, arguing it would amount to an "escalation" of the war with Russia.

In a Twitter thread reacting to House Resolution 488, the Republican representative for Georgia insinuated that it would ratchet up the stakes in a new cold war between the U.S. and Russia, and urged for a negotiated peace.

The resolution, introduced on June 9 by GOP representative for New Jersey Thomas Kean and set to be discussed at a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday, comes as Ukraine steps up its long-anticipated counteroffensive on entrenched Russian lines.

Beforehand, the nation's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, spent several months traveling to allied countries asking for military equipment. Meeting Biden at a G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May, Zelensky secured a set of F-16 fighter jets from his American counterpart after pledging they would not be used on targets within Russia.

The vow spoke to a perception, promoted by the Kremlin, that America's support of Ukraine was part of a proxy war against Russia, and came amid reports of Russian aircraft shot down in their own airspace and buildings within Moscow being subject to drone attacks.

The U.K. afforded Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles in May after Zelensky requested long-range systems in January. Even though the U.S. has supplied Ukraine with mobile artillery, Javelin and Stinger anti-aircraft rocket systems, it has so far desisted from offering long-range materiel.

HR 488 is now calling for the U.S. to provide Ukraine with a long-range missile system, specifically making mention of a request from Ukrainian officials for Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) "to be able to strike key Russian logistics nodes, command and control posts, and other high-value military targets deeper into occupied territory."

According to defense contractor Lockheed Martin, ATACMS have a maximum range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) and can carry a 500-pound warhead.

The resolution is also calling on America's partners to offer similar systems, and expressed concern that delaying providing the "critical" missile system "could prolong the war."

It said the U.S. had previously denied the request "out of stated concerns about escalating the conflict and cutting too deeply into United States stockpiles" but that America and its allies "collectively possess thousands of ATACMS that could be transferred to Ukraine."

Speaking in support of the resolution earlier this month, Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul said: "By not giving Ukraine the weapons it needs to win this war, the administration is prolonging the conflict and costing countless Ukrainian lives." Democrat Ted Lieu said the U.S. should give Ukrainians "what they need to win."

Responding on Twitter on Monday, Greene said she "adamantly opposed" the resolution, describing it as a "U.S. escalation of war" and arguing that giving Ukraine long-range missiles "is just like Russia giving long range missiles to Cuba or Mexico!"

In a follow-up tweet on her personal account, the GOP representative claimed those in Washington, D.C. were "waging the war in Ukraine against Russia instead of pushing for peace" and "draining our own weapons stockpile that should be for the national defense of our country."

She added: "The American people do not want to be engaged in this war that is moving us closer to WW3 [World War 3]!"

There is a tension among some U.S. politicians over whether the war in Ukraine was really a war between Russia and NATO, or whether America continues to support a country fighting for its territory against a numerically superior military force.

In an interview with Newsweek at the weekend, Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said the "spirit" with which the Ukrainian people were fighting was "not something that can be artificially created by the U.S. war machine."

As attacks have begun to spill over into Russian territory, some fear Russian President Vladimir Putin might escalate the conflict further. The Russian president has threatened to do so several times during the invasion, but the resolution notes that the U.K.'s supplying of Storm Shadow missiles "was met with no significant response" from Russia.

It also said that Russia's long-range arsenal "largely outranges and outnumbers the weapons systems" Ukraine possesses, and that Iranian-made drones used to attack Ukrainian infrastructure from Crimea would be in ATACMS range if supplied.

HR 488 has so far been supported by six Democratic representatives and five Republicans excluding Kean.