Marjorie Taylor Greene Booed at Pro-Trump Rally

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was booed Tuesday morning while attending a pro–Donald Trump rally in New York City.

Video taken by Newsweek shows some of the attendees at the protests booing Greene, while some others can be heard yelling "liar." The Georgia congresswoman was delivering a speech, and the boos made it difficult for her to be heard. Most of the booing appeared to be from counterprotesters.

The rally was in protest of Trump's arraignment, scheduled for early Tuesday afternoon, following last week's indictment of the former president by a Manhattan grand jury. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has investigated Trump in connection with an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, which could be a violation of campaign finance laws. The exact charges will become known when the indictment is unsealed.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to making the $130,000 payment to Daniels and said Trump reimbursed him. But Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case, as well as Daniels' claim that they had an affair. He has also lashed out at Bragg, calling him an "animal" and a "degenerate psychopath" who "hates the USA."

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was booed Tuesday at a rally in New York City to protest former President Donald Trump's arraignment. Newsweek/Katherine Fung

On Tuesday morning, Greene posted a tweet inviting supporters to attend the rally. She said, "I look forward to seeing everyone in NYC this morning at 10:30 AM in Collect Pond Park to protest the political persecution of President Donald J. Trump by Soros DA Alvin Bragg." (George Soros is a billionaire Democratic donor.)

Following the protest, Greene told the Right Side Broadcasting Network, "Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison."

She added, "Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government."

Last week, Greene posted several tweets alluding to a planned trip to New York City to protest Trump's arraignment.

"New York put your MAGA hats on. Under our constitutional rights, we WILL support President Trump and protest the tyrants. I'll see you on Tuesday," Greene wrote in a March 31 tweet.

Following her posts, New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a warning to Greene during a press briefing on Monday, where he spoke about public safety measures in response to the arraignment.

"Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she's coming to town.... Be on your best behavior," the mayor said, addressing the congresswoman.

In response, Greene criticized Adams, saying that he is attempting to "intimidate, threaten and stop" her.

"Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town. Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?" Greene tweeted.

