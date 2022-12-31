'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' Line-Up: Complete List of Performers

Miley Cyrus has confirmed some of the line-up for her New Year's Eve special.

It was announced earlier this year that the "Wrecking Ball" singer will ring in 2023 with her godmother Dolly Parton for NBC's annual celebration.

Cyrus, who recently turned 30, hosted the show last year with former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, with the pair welcoming musicians like Saweetie and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to the stage for performances.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on December 10, Cyrus revealed to host Jimmy Fallon details about the upcoming Miley's New Year's Eve Party, including some of the performers.

"Sia is coming. She's one of my favorite artists," Cyrus told Fallon, before adding: "We have Latto."

More famous faces are set to be announced ahead of the show, with Cyrus telling Fallon: "As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have. But the line-up is very me."

"It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense," she added.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about who is confirmed for Miley's New Year's Eve Party so far.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party Line-Up

Sia

Sia is an Australian singer and songwriter who has penned hits for stars such as Rihanna, Beyoncé and Rita Ora.

She has also enjoyed huge success releasing her own tracks, boasting singles such as "Cheap Thrills", "Elastic Heart", "Chandelier" and "Unstoppable."

Throughout her career Sia has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and has won an MTV Video Music Award.

Latto

Latto, also known as Alyssa Stephens or Big Latto, is a rapper and singer who dominated the radio airwaves this year with her hit "Big Energy."

The song peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in April 2022, becoming the highest-charting solo song by a female rapper since March 2021.

In March 2022 a remix of "Big Energy" was released featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled. The track also featured an interpolation of Carey's song "Fantasy."

Ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards Latto received two nominations: Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Rae Sremmurd

Rae Sremmurd is a duo made up of brothers Khalif Brown, known as Swae Lee, and Aaquil Brown, known as Slim Jxmmi.

They are close friends with Cyrus, who is hosting NBC's New Year's Eve special for 2022.

Rae Sremmurd are perhaps best known for 2014 single "No Type", 2018's "Guatemala" and 2016's "Black Beatles," which featured Gucci Mane and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Swae Lee also featured on "Sunflower," a song with Post Malone for the 2018 movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

After a four-year hiatus the duo announced their fourth album, Sremm4Life, in June of this year, though it is yet to be released.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party will be available for live streaming on NBC and Peacock on December 31. The show starts at 10.30 p.m. ET and will run until 12.30 a.m. on January 1.

This article will be updated as more performers are confirmed.