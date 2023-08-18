Why Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez's Dueling Singles Have Fans Freaking Out

It's a great time to be a pop music fan. Icons Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have announced they'll both be dropping new singles on August 25, sending social media into a frenzy.

The former child stars have reportedly been in an on-off feud for years, supposedly starting from their Disney Channel days. And after fans noticed the rumored frenemies have new music releasing on the same day, it wasn't long before the jokes and memes began.

"So it's going to be a fight..." commented X user cami.

"Who else is terrified," asked @joshszn, while Doja Fantasy posted: "This is my Barbenheimer."

User @mileynation13 shared a still from Hannah Montana, which ran from 2006 to 2011, in which the pair appear to be fake-smiling for the camera. Gomez guest-starred in the television show as fellow singer Mikayla Skeech, the rival of Cyrus' pop-star lead.

The account @mileycyrusaccess shared a clip from the show, with Hannah Montana and Mikayla Skeech smack-talking each other on the phone.

On August 17, Cyrus announced the upcoming release of "Used to Be Young" on social media. The track will be accompanied by a retrospective interview of the 30-year-old singer's life, premiering on August 24 on ABC, while Gomez's "Single Soon" will also be out on August 25.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," 31-year-old Gomez shared on her social media channels.

"Since I'm not quite done with [her next album] SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer."

Gomez and Cyrus both began their careers as Disney stars. Cyrus played Miley Stewart on Hannah Montana from the ages of 13 to 18, while Gomez starred as Alex Russo on the Wizards of Waverley Place (2007 to 2012) from the ages of 15 to 19.

However, the rumored falling-out began after Gomez began dating Cyrus's ex Nick Jonas in 2008. The "Flowers" singer dated Jonas for two years before a messy split in 2009.

Although Gomez admitted the pair did clash over Jonas, another Disney Channel alum, she told W Magazine in 2016 that there was no feud.

"We both liked the same guy when we were 16," Gomez said. "But I'm a fan of her music - I don't know if she'd say that about me..."

While in an interview with U.K. radio station Capital FM in 2019, Cyrus said that the pair were on good terms, even giving Gomez permission to do an impression of her on Saturday Night Live in 2022.

Many fans were just pleased that the pop stars are releasing new music, with X user @mindofmiae writing: "Very happy & excited."

"Will be streaming both," posted Stephanie.

"Selena gomez and miley cyrus both dropping songs on august 25th... it's 2008 all over again," added taychella.

"Let's support both Queens because both DESERVES the best of the best," wrote Leo.

"Mark your calendars," commented @2Bringselena2sa. "Because August 25th is going to be a day to remember!"