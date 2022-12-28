'I Was Told I Was Too Fat To Model but Now I Work for the Kardashians'

Beauty standards are forever changing but over the past few years, plus-sized models have asserted their place in the fashion industry.

This woman was branded as "too fat" to fulfill her dream but the negative comments about her size 14 frame made her even more determined.

Now, Sharon Clawson, 26, is working for top brands like Good American, the inclusive jeans company Khloe Kardashian launched in 2018, H&M, Sephora, and more.

What Size Is A 'Plus-Size' Model?

In the fashion industry, plus size generally identifies as upwards of size 12. The hashtag 'plus size' has been viewed over 20 billion times on TikTok. This category is made up of several women who are breaking barriers in the industry such as Tess Holliday—the world's first size 22 model.

In 2019, the market value of plus-size women's apparel was estimated to be worth $178.5 billion, according to Statista.

Today, the market is booming and many clothing stores are offering stylish products in multiple sizes. Future Market Insights (FMI) has said: "The plus size clothing market is valued at US$ 601.7 billion in 2022." The market research organization states this figure is projected to reach US$ 1,044.3 billion by 2032.

Can You Be Overweight and Healthy?

There are many health complications linked to being overweight and obese, such as diabetes, heart failure, and some cancers. In 2021, a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that despite being regularly active, those with obesity had two to five times the risk of developing diabetes, high cholesterol, and blood pressure compared to people with "normal" weight statuses. The study analyzed data from 527,662 individuals.

The research found a reduced risk of chronic disease across all BMI categories in those who were more physically active.

Los-Angeles based Clawson told Newsweek: "TikTok can be brutal. Just because I look this way, doesn't make me unhealthy—I go to the gym 5-6 times a week. Just because my body isn't a size 2, doesn't mean I am unhealthy.

"A majority of the backlash comes from men who comment on my weight—it's sad. I have always had a big build. I remember in 6th grade, a teacher said, 'You have a pretty face, don't let your body ruin it.'

"I was so impressionable at a young age and fed off validation from others."

Clawson admits feeling "insecure" about her body for a long time but now she couldn't be happier to flaunt her curves online. She previously racked up over 82,000 views on TikTok by showcasing her physique in a bikini.

Previously, the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education found that the average American woman's dress size is 14. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states the average weight of an American woman is 170 pounds. Clawson told Newsweek she weighs 200 pounds and couldn't be happier.

"I used to go to the gym for all the wrong reasons such as chasing a number on a scale and fitting into clothes that I knew wouldn't fit.

"But since I've been going with the mindset of feeling empowered for myself, feeling stronger, and feeding my soul, I show up for myself," she said.

'Education Wasn't For Me, But I Wanted To Make My Mom Proud'

Clawson was studying to be a nurse for four years—something her mom dreamed of her doing. However, she decided to start a career in the fashion industry instead, despite being told she will never make it.

"Education wasn't for me. I was just trying to make my mom proud—she is Malaysian and Sri Lankan so it was very important for her to have educated children. I decided enough was enough. I was a nursing major for almost half a decade and I hated it.

"She (mom) didn't trust the modeling journey because I have a different body to the average model, but now she accepts it as I have been consistently working since 2017," she told Newsweek.

When Clawson isn't posing for clothing and makeup brands, she is at home creating content for her TikTok account, @sharontheclaw.

In July, researchers at Boston University studied the social media accounts of 159 plus-sized models and 10 models from outside the range. The study found the increasing popularity of plus-sized models by representing curvaceous figures within their marketing campaigns.

Collectively, 144 plus-sized models had 51 million followers and 190,000 total posts. The top 10 highest-paid mainstream models averaged 38 million followers, compared to the top 10 plus-sized models with an average of approximately 3.8 million followers.

'I Decided To Stop Hating Myself'

Clawson uses her platform to advocate body positivity along with paid partnerships with brands.

Speaking to Newsweek, she said: "I decided to stop hating myself, love the body I am in, not just exist in it. There's no point hating something I can't fully change. My dad's family has big builds and it's something I have inherited. I remember the first time I put a bikini on, I couldn't believe I spent so long hating my body and letting people tell me I shouldn't wear certain things."

She hopes her story encourages other people to follow their dreams.

"Anyone doubting their ambitions, there is space for you in the creative world. You shouldn't let anyone project their fears or hate onto you. I can sympathize with trolls because their negativity is coming from a sad place. I think they are projecting their anger and insecurities onto others."