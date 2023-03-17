Nick Cannon Reacts to Rumors He Died

Nick Cannon has reacted to erroneous rumors that he has passed away, by posting on Twitter to declare that he is very much alive.

On Friday, a tweet was shared by Nigerian outlet Idoma Voice that featured the headline: "Fact Check: Is Nick Cannon dead or alive? What happened to Nick Cannon?"

The corresponding article reported that Google searches had produced results claiming The Masked Singer host Cannon passed away on March 12, 2023.

It also cited a Facebook page, titled "R.I.P. Nick Cannon," that has garnered almost 1 million likes from users of the popular platform. The page lists Cannon's purported date of death as March 15, 2023.

An apparently amused Cannon took to Twitter on Friday morning to address the hoax.

"Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of Death... They been trying to kill me off for years!!!" Cannon wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "What else you got!?"

This story will be updated.