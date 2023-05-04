Nick Cannon's Pregnancy Joke Tanks—'Unfollow'

Father-of-12 Nick Cannon has sparked a mixed reaction among social-media users, after cracking a joke about his desire to impregnate "the whole world."

Cannon's sizable brood has grown significantly over the past year, with the star welcoming five children with five women in the space of five months. His 2022 baby boom concluded with the birth of his daughter, Halo, with Alyssa Scott on December 14.

The Drumline star's large family has seen him become the focus of numerous jokes in recent years, with Cannon himself often publicly laughing along. In March, he promoted a sketch that was a game-show parody called Who's Having My Baby?, a collaboration with fellow comedian Kevin Hart.

Nick Cannon is pictured onstage on June 30, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan. The father-of-12 sparked a mixed reaction among Twitter users this week, after cracking a joke about his desire to impregnate "the whole world." Scott Legato/Getty Images

Staying true to form, the California native took to social media on Wednesday to crack a joke seemingly inspired by a recent trip to the salon.

"Something about a Fresh Haircut that makes you feel like you can impregnate the whole world," the TV personality wrote. He ended his tweet with a trio of 'rolling on the floor laughing' emojis.

Something about a Fresh Haircut that makes you feel like you can impregnate the whole world… 🤣🤣🤣 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) May 3, 2023

The tweet garnered a mixed reaction among Twitter users, one of whom responded: "Unfollow ...... bruh there is enough of your offspring."

"I want every barbershop closed within 100 miles of this domestic terrorist," tweeted one critic, while another wrote: "The tweet gets worse when you see who posted it."

Posting a GIF of Abbott Elementary stars Tyler James Williams and Janelle James looking unimpressed, another tweeted pleading with Cannon to "please just stop."

please just stop https://t.co/DfMOsXvP4r pic.twitter.com/N2TEx0kq0l — Ci // Yellowjackets S2 Watch Era (@alcopop_beetle) May 4, 2023

"He has a breeding kink and it's gross," tweeted one of Cannon's detractors, while another asked: "Don't you think you've spread enough joy my friend?"

Another tagged the Twitter accounts of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and food manufacturer Kellogg's, asking them to "PLEASE DO SOMETHING" about Cannon.

While Cannon's tweet prompted a flood of negative comments, a number of other Twitter users took his post as a joke and laughed along with it.

"He understands the assignment," tweeted one fan of Cannon, while another wrote: "The human race is about to be extinct nick is the only one to save us."

The human race is about to be extinct nick is the only one to save us 😅😂🙌 — ISSVK_9K🐐 🇿🇲🇲🇼 (@NyirendaIssac) May 4, 2023

Some fans went as far as offering to have Cannon's babies, and others attempted to match the comedian's wit by cracking jokes of their own in response.

Referring to Cannon's professed feelings after a haircut, one Twitter user wrote back: "So you get one, what, every 3 business days?"

Drawing laughs, another responded: "Nick, can you please control your Cannon?"

Another shared a graphic of a several pregnant women, alongside the caption: "The whole world after Nick Cannon gets a haircut."

The whole world after Nick Cannon gets a haircut pic.twitter.com/VWJr5oeieb — Ricky Chu (@RikDaddy) May 3, 2023

On December 14, Cannon and model Scott announced the birth of their daughter, Halo. The pair also had a son, Zen, who was born in June 2021. The boy died in December that year from a brain tumor caused by hydrocephalus, an abnormal increase in fluid in the brain.

On November 11, weeks before Halo's arrival, Cannon and radio personality Abby De La Rosa welcomed a daughter called Beautiful Zeppelin. This is the third child for Cannon and De La Rosa, as their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir were born in June 2021.

Cannon announced via Instagram on September 14 that he and former The Price Is Right model Lanisha Cole had welcomed a girl named Onyx Ice Cole.

Nine days later, on September 23, Wild 'n Out host Cannon had a son, Rise Messiah Cannon, with former Miss Universe contestant Brittany Bell, the pair's third child together.

Amid his busy year, Cannon had a son, Legendary Love, in July with model Bre Tiesi.

Nick Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey are pictured with their twins, (left to right) Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon, on May 13 in Los Angeles, California. Cannon and Carey's divorce was finalized in 2016, and he now has fathered 12 kids, something he joked about online to a mixed response. Rich Polk/FilmMagic

Cannon is also the father of 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares a son, Golden Sagon, 6, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, who turned 2 in December, with Bell.

In November, Cannon poked fun at himself after a meme predicting what the United States will look like by 2050 started making the rounds on social media.

"National Geographic determined what Americans will look like in 2050, and it's beautiful," the post read. It showed a slew of people with varying hairstyles but all with Cannon's face. "Wow! Everybody got jokes!" he wrote on Instagram at the time.

The California native admitted in an interview in December that he wishes he could spend more time with his brood.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," Cannon said during an appearance on The Checkup With Dr. David Agus. "One, because I'm constantly working; and two, because I'm just spread thin."