Ohio Facing Environmental Disaster After East Palestine Train Derailment

The cocktail of toxic chemicals released as a result of the Norfolk Southern Railway train derailment in Ohio may lead to serious environmental damage, experts say.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published a full list of toxic chemicals released by the disaster, which include vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate and ethylene glycol monobutyl.

"This is a truly enormous environmental disaster," Gabriel da Silva, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Melbourne in Australia, told Newsweek.

"This derailment and subsequent fire would have released a number of harmful compounds into the air."

The 150-car train derailed on February 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, on a journey between Madison, Illinois, and Conway, Pennsylvania. Twenty of the cars contained the hazardous chemicals. Due to concerns that these cars may explode, authorities performed a "controlled release" of the chemicals, releasing a plume of black smoke. The residents of the town were swiftly evacuated.

East Palestine residents were allowed to return to their homes last Wednesday as monitoring hadn't found levels of toxic chemicals to be above safe limits in either the air or water.

The U.S. EPA said on Sunday it continued to conduct air monitoring throughout the East Palestine community. "Air monitoring since the fire went out has not detected any levels of concern in the community that can be attributed to the incident at this time," it said.

In the days since the accident, though, there have been reports of hundreds of fish being discovered dead in the nearby Leslie Run stream, and a pet fox having died as a result of the fumes.

Vinyl chloride is a colorless and highly flammable gas that is used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastics. It is considered a carcinogen, and decomposes after exposure to sunlight to make toxic fumes such as formaldehyde.

It has a sweet smell, and can lead to a range of health problems if inhaled: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breathing very high levels can cause someone to lose consciousness, or even to die. Workers who have been exposed to vinyl chloride over long periods have been known to develop angiosarcoma of the liver, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

"Vinyl chloride monomer itself is harmful to human health and is a volatile compound that can escape into the atmosphere," da Silva said. "The smoke from the initial fire would also be unsafe to breathe, containing fine particulate matter and other secondary pollutants formed within the fire itself. Of particular concern here would be the formation of polychlorinated chemicals such as dioxins, which vinyl chloride acts as a building block for."

In animals, some studies have found that the growth and development of the fetus is impacted by vinyl chloride exposure.

"Vinyl chloride [affects] cardiovascular, developmental, liver, and immune systems, and it is considered to cause a variety of different cancers," A. Daniel Jones, a professor of biochemistry at Michigan State University, told Newsweek. "Vinyl chloride is a gas at room temperature and ambient pressure, which means it can readily be transported through the air, potentially over long distances over a few days. I would expect that it would break down in the atmosphere by the effects of sunlight, but could generate other toxic intermediates in the process."

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson previously told Newsweek that the company had received the EPA's letter detailing the toxic chemicals released "and we have confirmed to them that we have and will continue to perform or finance environmental monitoring and remediation."

Norfolk Southern also said on Monday it had paid more than $1 million to families in the area to cover evacuation costs, as well as donating more than 100 air purifiers to local homes and coordinating with the EPA to monitor and test East Palestine's drinking water supply wells and drinking water systems.

The other chemicals released by the derailment and subsequent controlled release include butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate and ethylene glycol monobutyl.

"The other chemicals ... are less volatile and more likely to end up in water and soils, though some portion may persist in the air. All three compounds are generally considered to be irritants to eyes, respiratory tissues, and skin," Jones said.

Butyl acrylate is a clear, flammable liquid used for making paints, sealants and adhesives, and can lead to skin, eye and respiratory irritation upon exposure.

Ethylhexyl acrylate is a liquid used to make paints and plastics that can also cause skin and respiratory irritation and has been found to cause tumors of the forestomach in animals.

Ethylene glycol monobutyl is classed as acutely toxic, and can lead to irritation of the skin, nose, and throat, damage to the red blood cells, blood in the urine, nerve damage and vomiting after exposure in humans.

However, the extent of the damage that these chemicals can cause to local people and wildlife depends on how much has been released into the environment.

"As always, [the danger] depends on the concentration," Veronica Edmunds-Brown, an expert in urban river pollution and lecturer in aquatic ecology at the University of Hertfordshire in the U.K., told Newsweek. "All these chemicals are an issue on land, water and air."

Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) representative Kirk Kollar said the levels of toxic chemicals in nearby rivers including the Sulphur Run "were immediately toxic to fish."

Other nearby rivers including Little Beaver Creek and the Ohio River are currently being monitored, and Norfolk Southern contractors have installed a dam and a water bypass at Sulphur Run to stop the contamination spreading further, and also to prevent more chemicals entering the stream from the derailment site, the U.S. EPA said on Friday.

The plume of gas released from the site may also pose a threat to nearby life, although the concentration of harmful gases reduces much faster in the air compared to waterways.

"Fortunately air quality threats disappear faster than soil and water contamination, as gases are diluted in the atmosphere, and testing appears to show that the air is now safe to breathe," da Silva said.

The EPA has been monitoring the air quality in East Palestine, including inside people's homes. As of February 13, 291 homes have been screened, with "no detections of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride" having been found. It said 181 homes remained to be screened.

"Hazardous compounds formed in the fire or released directly into the air, however, will have been deposited into the local environment, with potentially long lasting effects," da Silva said.

