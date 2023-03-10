How To Watch the Oscars 2023 and Live Stream the Ceremony Free Online

The 2023 Oscars are finally upon us, following an interesting, and sometimes surprising, awards season.

While the award ceremonies that take place in the run-up to the Academy Awards normally hint at who will take home the Oscars for each category, this year there has been some variety in the main-prize recipients.

Both Colin Farrell, for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Brendan Fraser, for The Whale, have had success in the lead actor categories, while Michelle Yeoh, for Everything Everywhere All At Once, has proved a competitor for Cate Blanchett, for Tár, in the race for leading actress.

Last month, Everything Everywhere All At Once's supporting actress Jamie Lee Curtis took home the prize at the SAG Awards, but The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett have both also won in that category at other award shows.

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2019, is reprising his role for the 2023 Oscars, which is the 95th annual ceremony.

All eyes will be on the ceremony of the infamous incident last year that saw Will Smith walk on stage and slap presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident resulted in Smith being banned from Academy events for 10 years and, ahead of Sunday's ceremony, Kimmel has joked about what he would do if there was "another slap."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the late night talk show host said: "You mean, if somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I'm bigger than they are, I beat the s*** out of them on television."

"And if it's the Rock, I run," he added.

Alongside Kimmel as host, actors Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Pedro Pascal, Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas and Elizabeth Banks have been confirmed as ceremony presenters.

Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Michael B. Jordan, Dwayne Johnson and Mindy Kaling will also be presenters during the 2023 Oscars.

Though the star-studded ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, fans don't have to be there in person to catch all the action.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about how to watch and stream this year's Oscars.

When Are the Oscars?

This year's Academy Awards ceremony is taking place on Sunday, March 12.

How To Watch the Oscars on TV

In 2023, the Academy Awards will be shown on ABC, with the network broadcasting live from the red carpet and ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

ABC will be live streaming its Oscars coverage on its website and app.

To access it, viewers have go to the ABC website and click on the "live TV" button. Then, all you have to do to watch online is to log in with your TV provider details.

When Do the Oscars Start?

The 95th Oscars ceremony officially starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For those on the East Coast, coverage will start on ABC at 1 p.m. ET, with three hours of red carpet action before the ceremony begins.

ABC News Live Prime anchor and World News Tonight weekend anchor Linsey Davis and Good Morning America weekend co-anchor and World News Tonight weekend anchor Whit Johnson will host the red carpet special.

On the West Coast, everything will be three hours earlier, with the red carpet coverage kicking off at 10 a.m. PT.

How To Watch the Oscars Online

Those without a cable subscription will be unable to watch the event live on the ABC site or app, however, there are ways to watch the Oscars online for free.

A number of live TV streaming services online offer free trials and include ABC as part of their package. Among the providers who offer free trials to watch network TV online include Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling.