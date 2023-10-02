Patrick Mahomes' Brother Resurfaces on Social Media After Lengthy Hiatus

Patrick Mahomes' troubled brother, Jackson Mahomes, has made a return to Instagram with a flurry of posts following a glamorous trip to New York City.

The brother of the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback, who was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year, spent time in the Big Apple including rolling around in a white Range Rover and sporting the latest Adidas sneakers.

He was there presumably to watch his brother take on the New York Jets with his team, as did Taylor Swift who is reportedly dating the Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce.

Jackson Mahomes (L) and Patrick Mahomes celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jackson has made a return to social media after a lengthy break. Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images North America

Mahomes has not posted on Instagram or X, formerly Twitter, since April and Facebook Threads two months ago. His most recent social media activity came on TikTok in mid-August.

He broke his social media silence first by commenting on his brother's Instagram. Patrick Mahomes shared a video of himself walking off a private jet in New York, where his brother commented, "you look freshhh."

Jackson Mahomes then shared his own video of his "48 hrs in NYC" which showed off his luxury weekend complete with private jets, Louis Vuitton luggage and designer shopping.

Another photo showed him posing happily on a New York street wearing one of the outfits he'd just bought. He posted the same videos to TikTok.

Mahomes also appeared on his mom's, Randi Mahomes, Instagram where she posted a photo of herself with him and younger sister, Mia Randall.

"If you are happy and you know it clap your hands!" she captioned the post.

Mahomes is no stranger to taking long breaks from social media after he was accused of sexual misconduct in February.

He was accused of "forcibly" trying to kiss a restaurant owner in Kansas on February 25, and put under police investigation before being arrested in early May when CCTV footage of the incident went viral online.

The owner of Overland Park's Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge, Aspen Vaughn, alleged Mahomes assaulted her and shoved a waiter during the incident.

She told The Kansas City Star in March that Jackson Mahomes "forcibly kissed me out of nowhere." She said she pushed him off before he allegedly "proceeded to do it two more times."

Mahomes was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery. A preliminary court hearing for his case was pushed back to October from August after the judge was diagnosed with COVID.

Mahomes' lawyer Brandan Davies denies any guilt on his client's part, telling Newsweek in May that the court prohibited him and his lawyers from commenting any further.