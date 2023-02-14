When Are New 'Perfect Match' Episodes Out? Netflix Schedule Confirmed

Perfect Match is a new Netflix dating show that's attempting to set up some of the most famously single contestants from its flagship reality television shows with their potential life partners.

Familiar faces, who have previously been unlucky in love, from hit series like Love Island, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Too Hot to Handle have signed up for the streaming platform's new series, in the hope of finding their ideal companion.

Joining them on the cast are stars from other reality shows like The Circle, Selling Tampa, The Mole and Sexy Beasts.

Perfect Match is being hosted by Netflix regular Nick Lachey, who is presenting without his wife Vanessa Lachey. It has been described as "an over-the-top journey of strategy and dating."

The first four episodes have already been released, giving fans a glimpse at some of the famous pairings as they compete in a series of games and challenges.

The winning couples hold the power and have the opportunity to play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they invite to the villa.

Perfect Match is full to the brim with drama in just the first four installments and the fourth episode ends with a dramatic cliffhanger.

Fans will need to wait, though, to find out the outcome of the shocking twist, as the episodes are being released in batches and not all at once.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about when you can next get your fix of Perfect Match.

When Are New Episodes of Perfect Match Out?

The first four episodes of Perfect Match were released on Valentine's Day, February 14.

The next four episodes of the show will be released on February 21, and the final four, which will include the grand finale, will premiere on Tuesday, February 28.

Netflix will release each batch of episodes at 8 a.m. GMT.

Newsweek has the full list of Perfect Match release times below:

Brazil: 5 a.m. BRT

United Kingdom: 8 a.m. GMT

France: 9 a.m. CET

Germany: 9 a.m. CET

Italy: 9 a.m. CET

Spain: 9 a.m. CET

Israel: 1 a.m. IDT

South Africa: 1 a.m. SAST

Dubai, UAE: 12 p.m. GST

India: 13:30 p.m. IST

South Korea: 5 p.m. KST

Japan: 5 p.m. KST

Sydney, Australia: 6 p.m. AEST

Perfect Match Cast

Below are all the famous Netflix faces taking part in Perfect Match, and where you've seen them before.

Francesca Farago - Too Hot to Handle Season 1, Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 1

Joey Sasso - The Circle Season 1

Nick Uhlenhuth - The Circle Season 3

Ines Tazi - The Circle France

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere - Selling Tampa

Shayne Jansen - Love Is Blind Season 2

Dom Gabriel - The Mole

Zay Wilson - The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Kariselle Snow - Sexy Beasts Season 1

Savannah Palacio - The Circle Season 2

Chase DeMoor - Too Hot to Handle Season 2

Calvin Crooks - The Circle Season 3

Georgia Hassarati - Too Hot to Handle Season 3

Izzy Fairthorne - Too Hot to Handle Season 3

Damian Powers - Love Is Blind Season 1

Bartise Bowden - Love Is Blind Season 3

Colony Reeves - Selling Tampa

Chloe Veitch - Too Hot to Handle Season 1, The Circle Season 2

Mitchell Eason - The Circle Season 2

Will Richardson - The Mole

Abbey Humphreys - Twentysomethings: Austin

Diamond Jack - Love Is Blind Season 1

Lauren "LC" Chamblin - Love Is Blind Season 1, After the Altar Season 1

Perfect Match is available to stream on Netflix now.