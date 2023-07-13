Prince Harry Must Become 'Royal Again' After Emmy Snub

Prince Harry faces some tough next steps in his stateside media career with Meghan Markle, following the couple's snubbing by Emmy voters on Thursday, which saw their debut documentary series with Netflix fail to secure a coveted nomination in the category of "Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series."

Things looked bright for the Harry & Meghan six-part series which debuted globally on Netflix's streaming platform on December 8, 2022, becoming the fastest-streamed docuseries on the site despite negative reviews from critics. It was on the Top 10 list in 85 countries, earning 81.55 million hours watched in the week after it first aired.

In June, Hollywood industry bible Variety tipped the show for inclusion in the list of nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, suggesting it could go so far as to take home the win at the ceremony in September. Despite being announced as a nominee in the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Tuesday, when it came time for the Emmy nominations a day later, Harry and Meghan were not included among the roll call of honored projects.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed taking part in the royal Trooping the Colour carriage procession in London, June 9, 2018. Their debut documentary series with Netflix failed to secure a nomination in the"Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series" category. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

"It is undoubtedly a rather large and terribly disappointing blow for the couple, particularly in light of the criticism they have faced in recent weeks over their media deals," entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets, Mark Boardman, told Newsweek.

"In the face of a nomination snub, it becomes crucial for Harry and Meghan to focus on the broader impact of their work rather than relying solely on awards recognition which would have improved the perceived success as media personalities.

"The next move will be a tough one as both Harry and Meghan need to redefine who they are individually, and as a couple, and improve their ability to engage audiences that resonate with viewers."

As Boardman says, it is Harry who may have the tougher job in winning over the industry peers and fans, rather than Meghan who prior to marrying into the royal family in 2018, had forged a successful career for herself as an actress. This could see the prince reaffirm his royal links which, over the past three years, he has appeared to distance himself from.

"With Meghan having a career ahead of her in TV and film, Harry must become a royal again to reengage his waning loyal fan base and work with new people to help generate positive media attention," Boardman said. "This will help them enhance their standing with Netflix and achieve success through their partnership."

Since 2020 when Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down from their working roles within the royal family and move to the U.S, there has been increasing degrees of separation between the Sussexes and the monarchy.

In 2021, when the couple took part in a damning interview with Oprah Winfrey detailing their dissatisfaction with the way members of the royal family and household handled their abuse from the British media, also revealing that a member of the family made racially insensitive comments about the skin color of their unborn child, they were accused of attempting to use the attention their bombshells brought to leverage their star power in Hollywood.

Promotional imagery for the "Harry and Meghan" Netflix show, 2022. The royals debut series for the streaming giant was released globally on December 8, 2022. NETFLIX

Prior to the interview, the couple had already signed deals with Spotify and Netflix. In August 2022, Meghan released her Archetypes podcast with Spotify and in December the couple released the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries.

In June 2023, it was announced that after just one series of Archetypes, the couple were mutually parting ways with Spotify. Just days later Harry and Meghan saw themselves publicly labeled "f****** grifters" by an executive from the streaming giant.

Subsequently, the couple's relationship with Netflix was called into question over the apparent delay in the broadcast of Harry's Heart of Invictus series, which was announced as the first project the couple intended on releasing in their partnership with the streamer. Despite online rumors of a cancellation, Netflix confirmed in June that the show focusing on Harry's Invictus Games would still air this summer.

For the couple, an Emmy nomination and a potential win would have sent a powerful signal that they had earned their place in the entertainment industry and would have been a confident seal of approval from their peers.

A snub though, may not signify a major setback for the couple, Boardman suggests, if they take it as a learning opportunity.

"Harry and Meghan must use this moment as an opportunity for reflection and growth," he said. "They can reassess their creative approach, gather feedback, and explore areas where they can improve and innovate in future projects. By learning from the experience and adapting their strategies, they can demonstrate their resilience and commitment to delivering compelling content that captures the attention of audiences worldwide."

"Ultimately, the absence of an Emmy nomination should not define Harry and Meghan's standing with Netflix or their future prospects in the industry," he noted. "It is a chance for them to refocus, redefine their goals, and continue their journey as content creators. Their ability to navigate through challenges and evolve creatively will ultimately determine their ongoing success."

Newsweek approached representatives of Prince Harry for comment.

