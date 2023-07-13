Prince William Engagement Kate Joke Shared by Fans: 'Still Makes Her Laugh'

The engagement interview of Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, was filmed back in November 2010. However, the footage has become the center of a new viral video, with fans praising William's sense of humor and Kate's unchanged reaction to her husband's behavior.

The couple first met at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland, in 2001 and began a relationship soon after. William and Kate announced their engagement nine years later, with the royal wedding taking place at Westminster Abbey, London, on April 29, 2011. Today, the couple have three children: Prince George (born in 2013); Princess Charlotte (born, 2015); and Prince Louis (born, 2018).

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose to mark the announcement of their engagement, November 16, 2010. A clip from the couple's engagement interview has been shared on social media. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Uploaded to TikTok by user princesscatherine_ a week ago, the fan-edited video shows footage from William and Kate's official interview with British broadcaster Tom Bradby to mark their engagement. In the clip, William is heard jokingly telling the interviewer: "I'm obviously extremely funny and she [Kate] loves that."

In response to this, Kate lets out a burst of laughter. This is then spliced with footage released by Kensington Palace this month showing an incident where William once again had his wife in fits of giggles. The 2023 footage was shot at a special event marking the 75th anniversary of Britain's National Health Service. The prince and princess met with healthcare workers and patients for a tea party.

In a short film released to mark the occasion, William and Kate were filmed helping to set up for the event, which included laying tables and icing cupcakes. During the latter activity, William's baking skills saw Kate laughing at her husband's expense. The footage was then widely shared online by fans.

The social-media clip, captioned "20 years and he still makes her laugh," has received 12,400 likes on TikTok. Numerous users have praised the royals for their shared humor.

"THEY ARE LITERLLY RELATIONSHIP GOALS," wrote one user, with another adding: "I want what they have."

William and Kate's engagement interview is, to date, the only time the couple has sat down together to speak about their lives on camera. The broadcast was made by Britain's ITV network on November 16, 2010, and filmed at the then-Prince Charles' home, Clarence House in London.

During the interview, William described how he proposed to Kate during a holiday to Kenya. Kate told Bradby that the gesture was "very romantic," adding of William: "There's a true romantic in there."

Prince William and Kate Middleton smile on their wedding day at Westminster Abbey, London, April 29, 2011. The couple marked their 12th anniversary in 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A key discussion point in the sit-down was the engagement ring, which was a family heirloom inherited from William's late mother, Princess Diana.

"It is a family ring," the prince said. "It's my mother's engagement ring. So I thought it was quite nice because obviously she's not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all... This was my way of keeping her sort of close to it all."

The large sapphire stone set round with brilliant diamonds was one of Diana's most-famous jewelry pieces, and she continued to wear it even after her divorce from Charles in 1996.

"I just hope I look after it. It's very, very special," Kate said, with William then adding jokingly: "If she loses it, she's in big trouble!"

Kate is rarely seen without the famous ring. However, she removes it whenever she visits a germ-controlled hospital or medical facility, in line with recommended safety guidelines.

In April 2023, the royal couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, having experienced a year of unprecedented change in the course of their public lives. In September 2022, William and Kate were elevated from Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Prince and Princess of Wales, the most-senior roles in the royal family behind the king and queen, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Since then, both William and Kate have seen an increase in their public responsibilities, including royal engagements and ceremonial appearances such as the new King Charles' London coronation in May.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.