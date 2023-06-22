Prince William Laughs 'A Little Too Hard' at Kate Middleton in TikTok Clip

Prince William's reaction to Kate Middleton's golfing skills has gone viral on social media after fans uploaded the resurfaced footage from 2021 to video-sharing platform TikTok.

Since their wedding 12 years ago, Britain's new Prince and Princess of Wales have attended a number of royal engagements with a sports theme. Both are noted for their high competitiveness with each other.

Whether it be sailing, rugby, soccer or hockey, the couple's head-to-head moments have often won the praise of royal fans, no matter which one of the husband-and-wife duo comes out on top.

Prince William and Kate Middleton photographed trying out their golf swings during a visit to the Belmont Community Centre in County Durham, April 27, 2021. The pair's playful competitiveness when it comes to sport is seen in a newly viral clip on TikTok. Andy Commins - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user the.royal.watcher on June 19, footage of Kate and William trying out their golf swings during a charity visit in England from 2021 has been viewed nearly 300,000 times. The clip has received more than 9,000 likes and multiple comments.

The focus of the video is the prince's mischievous reaction to Kate's enthusiastic swing, which missed the ball all together. Captioned "Prince William laughs a little too hard at Kate missing the golf ball," the princess joins in with her husband's reaction before having another attempt.

A number of commenters on the video have praised the couple and highlighted the prince's joking behaviour.

"Love they both laugh, they're so competitive with each other, he laughs - finally I win one," wrote one TikTok user.

"Hahah I love that she laughed it off," posted another, with a further comment reading: "He likes that because his wife pretty much champion on everything else."

The couple's competitive nature was pulled into focus earlier this year when William was overheard during an engagement talking about a rugby match they both attended in February. The game saw the Welsh national team (of which William is patron) play off against the England national team (of which Kate is patron), with both royals supporting different sides from the royal box of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Speaking to a group of supporters before the game, William was reported by the U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph to have said: "It's going to be a tense car journey home for whoever wins. If we win today, my wife won't speak to me. It will be a tense evening." In the end, the England rugby team won 20 to 10 over Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton photographed during a visit to County Durham, England, April 27, 2021. Footage from the couple's royal engagement has gone viral on TikTok.

Kate has not always come out victorious when challenging her husband in the sporting arena, though. In 2022, the prince took delight in referencing his sailing win during a royal visit to the Bahamas.

The prince and princess visited three Caribbean countries in March 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. On the final leg of the tour in the Bahamas, the couple took part in a head-to-head sailing race with local crews.

After William's team won the event, the prince made a joke regarding his triumph in a speech at a closing reception of the tour. Referencing his recently deceased grandfather, Prince Philip, who loved sailing, William said: "Catherine and I were thinking about him today as we celebrated the return of sloop sailing here by racing off Montagu Beach. He would have been in his element!

"As for the race result? Discretion is the better part of valor. Particularly if you have won, and your wife has come last," added the prince.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

