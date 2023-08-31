Prince William Should Prioritize His Own Popularity, Not Prince Andrew's

Prince William should be prioritizing his own public image and popularity as the monarchy looks to the future, instead of being a party in Prince Andrew's drive for rehabilitation, a new episode of Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast has heard.

William faced backlash in August after photographs were published of him driving to church during a family vacation at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with Andrew alongside him in the front seat while the Princess of Wales was in back.

Andrew stepped down from his public roles in 2019 following a car crash TV interview in which he failed to justify his long-term friendship with the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and attempted to discredit claims made by one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, that she had sexual relations with him.

In 2021, Giuffre filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the prince in the U.S. which led to Andrew formally being stripped of all his remaining royal patronages and the use of his HRH (His Royal Highness) title in January 2022.

The prince has maintained a strong denial of the allegations of sexual assault made by Giuffre, however, he settled her lawsuit out of court in February 2022.

Since the settlement, speculation about the prince's desire for a royal rehabilitation has circulated. Andrew was included in the public events marking Queen Elizabeth II's death and the coronation of his brother, King Charles, however he remains the most unpopular royal on either side of the Atlantic.

Andrew being photographed with the monarchy's most popular couple, William and Kate, has been interpreted by some commentators as part of the softening of the previous hard line approach the royals had towards the prince.

"This looks terrible for William and Kate," chief royal correspondent Jack Royston told listeners of The Royal Report, highlighting that they received no benefit, only criticism for the move which appeared short sighted.

"William's got his own problems," he said. "He's had multiple race scandals over the past few years since Oprah. He's been called up on things he said, whether it was about war seeming unnatural in Europe, or whether it was about the impact of human population in Africa on the climate.

"There have been a number of things that he was picked up on and, you know, this is a time when privilege has gone fast out of fashion, not just in Britain but across the democratic world."

"I think this is an appalling misjudgment from William at a time when he and Kate really are the epicenter of royal popularity," he continued, noting that the couple are both more popular than King Charles and Queen Camilla, in addition to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family.

According to polling for Newsweek conducted in May of 1,500 U.S. adults by Redfield & Wilton, William was liked by 46 percent and disliked by just 12 percent, leaving him with a net approval rating of +34.

Kate came in slightly higher, being liked by 49 percent of respondents and disliked by 12 percent giving her a net approval of +37.

"They are the most popular royals alongside Princess Anne [Queen Elizabeth II's daughter]," Royston said. "So why let the toxic, toxic reputation of someone like Prince Andrew taint the most popular royal couple?...It's a poisonous association to have, and it's not going to do the royals any favors."

"The time has long passed for the royal family to realize how toxic Andrew is and preserving William and Kate's appeal to the public is far more important than whatever self indulgent project Andrew is on," he concluded.

"This is definitely a time for the royals to see with clarity what's important and what isn't. And William and Kate's reputation is far more important than Prince Andrew's."

