Culture

Russell Brand, Andrew Tate 'Tactic' Compared Amid Allegations

By
Culture Andrew Tate Right-wing Sexual assault Allegations

A journalist has highlighted a "powerful tool" that conspiracy theorists such as Russell Brand and Andrew Tate allegedly use to manipulate their fanbase.

Brand has been accused of emotional abuse, sexual assault and rape by four women, with the claims revealed through a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches on September 16.

The 48-year-old has denied the allegations, suggesting there is a "coordinated media attack" against him in a video uploaded to social media.

"I'm aware that you guys have been saying in the comments for a while, 'watch out Russell, they're coming for you, you're getting to close to the truth," Brand said in the 2:45-second clip. "It feels to me that there has been a serious and concerta agenda to control these kinds of spaces."

Russell Brand in October 2017
Russell Brand in October 2017. Gilmore believes Brand used his anti-establishment persona to help deflect from the allegations. Jeff Spicer/Stringer/Getty Images Entertainment

In recent years, the comedian has garnered a devoted fanbase amongst right-wingers and conspiracy theorists, who have come to his defense since news of the accusations broke this weekend.

However, journalist Rachel Gilmore believes Brand is using "conspiracy culture" as a "powerful tool to dodge accountability."

In a video posted to social media, Gilmore discussed how "conspiracy culture helps allegedly bad dudes get away with allegedly very bad things."

"One of the things that makes coming forward so painful is how many people will deny you your own truth," Gilmore said. "But in the age of conspiracy culture, some men of popularized a particularly scary way of doing this."

Gilmore said that for years Brand has been "conditioning and grooming his audience to take his word alone as the truth."

"He regularly shares conspiracy theories and misinformation with his audience, telling them to stay awake and stay free. He also tells them not to believe pretty much anyone else," she said.

In the 2010s, Brand was known for his left-wing comedy that skewered the British government. After landing a string of high-profile presenting jobs in his native England, Brand moved to the U.S. to pursue an acting career, landing a role in the romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) alongside Kristen Bell and Jason Segel. He met his ex-wife Katy Perry in 2009 on the set of the film's sequel, Get Him to the Greek (2010), but the marriage only lasted two years, with the 38-year-old singer calling Brand "controlling" in a 2013 interview with Vogue.

Although his Hollywood career seemed to peak early on, he remained a popular comedian and activist, rallying against wage inequality and climate change, amongst other issues. However, last year the star moved his show to right-wing video platform Rumble, after promoting anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, alien encounters and endorsing Donald Trump.

Brand currently has 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.4 million on Rumble, with an additional 11.2 million followers on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

"When you have millions of followers and a big ol' chunk of them think only you tell them the truth, that's a powerful tool," Gilmore continued in the clip.

"So naturally, when the allegations emerged, Brand suggested there is a 'serious and concerted agenda' to control what he called 'my voice along with your voice.'"

Gilmore said that "he's neither the first nor the last to use this tactic," before comparing methods employed by kick-boxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate. The 36-year-old responded to charges of rape, human trafficking and creating an organized crime ring by telling the followers that the "Matrix" was coming after him.

Quoting University of British Columbia professor Naomi Klein, Gilmore said: "This knee-jerk denialism is precisely why people with plenty of skeletons in the closet love conspiracy culture.

"They have a built in defense against accountability, it's all a conspiracy, always."

Gilmore's analysis received over 109,000 views on X and TikTok, but split opinions online.

"Anyone who believes this grifter has been grifted," said TikTok user Andrea Lisa.

"It's f****** insane how people are defending him," wrote Cinemagician.

"I've been following him very closely for many years I'm certain he cultivated this persona likely purposely, he knew this would eventually come out," said amani.

Fans of Brand's also commented, with X user Gianni accusing Gilmore of "using this story for clickbait and personal gain on social media."

"You're saying he used conspiracy theories to build a defense mechanism. Which is itself a conspiracy theory," said Mark Thomas.

"The media cheered him on during this very debauched period of his life. He straightened out and now they come for him because of bad ideas," commented Jimmy Groot, while P.Monty said: "I hope he sues you!"

Since the allegations came to light, a number of controversial celebrities have also publicly supported Brand, including X owner and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and right-wing podcaster Alex Jones.

Newsweek has reached out to Rachel Gilmore and Russell Brand for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC