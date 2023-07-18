Sarah Brady Says She 'Feels Bad' for Jonah Hill After Exposing Texts

Jonah Hill's former girlfriend, Sarah Brady, has stated that she goes through bouts of feeling "bad for" the actor, after sharing screenshots of text messages she allegedly exchanged with her famous ex-boyfriend.

Starting July 7, Brady, 26, a surf instructor and model, has shared multiple screenshots of the texts on Instagram. She has also alleged that Hill, 39, was "emotionally abusive" during their relationship. The couple went public with the relationship in August 2021 and split in 2022.

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady captioned one post. She also shared text messages that allegedly showed Hill requesting that she remove surfing photos from her Instagram account that showed her "a** in a thong."

Hill has yet to publicly address the allegations. Newsweek has contacted a Hill representative via email for comment.

Jonah Hill is pictured left on November 19, 2018 in New York City. His ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, is pictured right on December 05, 2021 in New York City. Over the past several days, Brady has publicly discussed her relationship with Hill. Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art;/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

Brady's allegations have sparked debate on multiple social media platforms, with the model reposting and responding to a number of the messages that have been brought to her attention on Instagram.

In one repost, Brady appeared to upload a text post about how people deal with the trauma of having been in relationships where their partner was controlling.

Per the post, psychologist Dr. Jaime Zuckerman responded: "My patients find this realization to be one of the hardest parts. You got this."

"Oh it so is!!!! Thank you," Brady wrote back, before apparently addressing her current feelings on Hill. "My brain still wants to rationalize like 'he loved me in the way he knew how' & feel bad for him sometimes."

Jonah Hill is pictured on October 23, 2018 in New York City. The image on the right shows a direct message exchange that Hill's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, recently shared on Instagram. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Brady has continued to speak out about her relationship with Hill on social media, saying they communicated as friends for months after their split.

Their final message exchange took place on August 31, 2022, she said, after the You People star told her he had started a new romantic relationship. Brady's earliest timestamped posts were dated October 12, 2021.

"It may seem as if I am sharing a lot, but you all have no idea how much more there is which I am choosing not to share out of consideration for him and his family," Brady wrote on Instagram last week.

In one post dated December 2, 2021, Hill is alleged to have written to Brady: "If you need: surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful, I am not the right partner for you."

"If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings," the message continued. "These are my boundaries for romantic partnership. My boundaries with you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust."

Brady, who lives in Hawaii, said she had timed the release of her allegations with consideration for Hill's partner, Olivia Millar, who recently gave birth to their baby.

"I waited until she had her baby," Brady wrote on Instagram. "So I knew they were like physically not impacted by me sharing this s***, and she could be informed and make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby."

In another post, Brady wrote that being an "emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person." She said such behavior often stems from someone's own trauma. "At the same time, it doesn't mean it's OK."