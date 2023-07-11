Sarah Brady Shares Fake Jonah Hill Messages Threatening to Kill Himself

Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, has shared a fake Instagram post imagining how the actor would have addressed her if he spoke in Hawaiian Pidgin, alternately known as Hawaiʻi Creole English.

Starting from July 7, surf instructor and model Brady, 26, shared multiple screenshots of alleged text message exchanges she had with the 39-year-old Superbad star. Brady claimed that Hill was "emotionally abusive" and criticized her for "surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit." The pair went public with their relationship in August 2021 and split in 2022.

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady captioned one post. She shared text messages that allegedly showed Hill requesting that she remove surfing photos from her Instagram account that showed her "a** in a thong."

Jonah Hill and then-girlfriend Sarah Brady are pictured on December 05, 2021 in New York City. Brady has shared a slew of screenshots showing alleged text message exchanges between herself and Hill before and after their 2022 breakup. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hawaii-based Brady returned to Instagram to share further screenshots of alleged text message conversations with Hill between Monday night and the early Tuesday morning. Among them was one that appeared to be a parody of how it was imagined Hill would have messaged her if he communicated in Hawaiian Pidgin.

"If you like be one hoa go be one hoa den," read the post. "No expect me for loved you. You so gross. I no can believe I loved you. Dumb b****. Go keep taking half naked pictures for Instagram so your 'friends' can like em."

"You tink I stupid ah," the post continued. "No even bother trying for come back home. All your s*** stay in da rubbish where it belong. Should trow you in dea too you hoa. Babe I goin kill myself if you no respond I swear to god."

A postscript caption accompanying the post, read: "If Jonah Hill was one local braddah guarantee his texts would be way different."

It appeared that another Instagram user had created and shared the post with Brady, who then uploaded it onto her Instagram Story carousel.

Jonah Hill is pictured on September 11, 2019 in New York City. Hill's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, recent shared a fake imagining of Hill sending her text messages in Hawaiian Pidgin. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images;/Sarah Brady/Instagram

Elsewhere, Brady said that she and Hill continued to communicate as friends for months after their split. She added that their final message exchange took place on August 31, 2022, after Hill told her that he had embarked on a new romantic relationship. Brady's earliest timestamped posts were dated October 12, 2021.

"It may seem as if I am sharing a lot, but you all have no idea how much more there is which I am choosing not to share out of consideration for him and his family," Brady wrote on Instagram on Monday.

In one post dated December 2, 2021, Hill is alleged to have written to Brady: "If you need: surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful, I am not the right partner for you.

"If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for romantic partnership. My boundaries with you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust."

Brady said that she timed the release of her allegations with Olivia Millar, Hill's current partner, and the couple's weeks-old baby in mind. "I waited until she had her baby," Brady wrote on Instagram of Millar. "So I knew they were like physically not impacted by me sharing this s***, and she could be informed and make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby."

In another post, Brady wrote that being an "emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person." She said that such behavior often stems from someone's own trauma. "At the same time, it doesn't mean it's OK," she added.

You People star Hill has yet to publicly address the allegations. Newsweek has contacted a representative of Hill via email for comment.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.