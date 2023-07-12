Sarah Brady Speaks Out After Jonah Hill Text Message Furor

Jonah Hill's former girlfriend, Sarah Brady, has spoken out against people "spewing hate" about her, after she shared a slew of Instagram Story posts showing alleged text messages she received from her actor ex during their relationship.

Starting from July 7, surf instructor and model Brady, 26, shared multiple screenshots of alleged text message exchanges she had with the 39-year-old Superbad star. Brady claimed that Hill was "emotionally abusive" and criticized her for "surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit." The pair went public with their relationship in August 2021 and split in 2022.

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady captioned one post. She shared text messages that allegedly showed Hill requesting that she remove surfing photos from her Instagram account that showed her "a** in a thong."

Sarah Brady attends the world premier of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. Brady has criticized her ex, Jonah Hill, in a series of Instagram posts. Filmmagic/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Amid her continued comments about her ill-fated relationship with Hill, Brady returned to Instagram early Wednesday to speak out against her online critics.

"To the people spewing hate about me, I request that you unfollow me and keep your judgmental & disapproving words to yourself—I wish my ex had," she shared in a text image. "You are repeating the same cycle. Please please just walk away."

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Thank you for respecting my boundaries," alongside a pair of red question mark and laughing emojis.

Hill has yet to publicly address the allegations. Newsweek has contacted a representative of Hill via email for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.