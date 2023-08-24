Who Is Scooter Braun's Ex-Wife? Inside Their Relationship Amid Celeb Drama

Before Monday, you may not have heard of Scooter Braun, the manager behind big names including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Tori Kelly.

However, with several of the 42-year-old's A-list clients severing ties, the music mogul has been thrust into the spotlight, forced to deny claims that his business is under threat.

Nevertheless, this isn't the first time the entrepreneur and CEO of Hybe America has caused controversy online. First, it was over his supposed feud with pop star Taylor Swift, and, more recently, it was his divorce from health activist Yael Cohen Braun.

Yael Cohen (left) and Scooter Braun pose before their split in 2021. The record executive filed for divorce from his wife in 2021, after seven years of marriage. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Who Is Yael Cohen Braun?

Born in South Africa in 1986, Cohen moved to Canada with her family as a child. In 2009, the political-science graduate cofounded the nonprofit F*** Cancer, after her mother was diagnosed with the disease.

Braun and F*** Cancer founder Cohen wed in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, in July 2014. Less than a year later, they welcomed their son Jagger, followed by Levi in 2016 and daughter Hart in 2018.

After her first child was born in 2015, Cohen launched the parenting blog Motherlucker. The blog was purchased by dating app Bumble in 2018, with the mom-of-three joining the company's board of advisers.

Braun was accused of bullying after purchasing Big Machine Records in 2019, Swift's former label. The move meant that Braun indirectly purchased the rights to the master recordings of the 33-year-old singer's first six albums, preventing Swift from rerecording her own songs.

The decision caused a furor among Swifty fans and made Braun an unpopular figure. Celebrities including model and actor Cara Delevingne, singer Katy Perry, pop star Halsey and rapper Iggy Azalea leaped to Swift's defense.

Yael Cohen smiles for the camera in 2018. Cohen cofounded the nonprofit F*** Cancer in 2009, after her mother was diagnosed with the disease. Gregg DeGuire/Stringer/WireImage

After Swift put out a post on Tumblr condemning Braun, Cohen defended her husband on social media, calling the bullying rumors untrue.

"Let's get the facts straight. You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed," Cohen wrote to the singer on Instagram.

"Interesting that the man you're so 'grossed out' by believed in you more than you believe in yourself," added Cohen.

Braun filed for divorce from her husband in July 2021, following reports that the couple had grown distant. The split hit headlines after rumors circled that Braun used his media influence to prevent news of Cohen's alleged affair from breaking.

Yael Cohen (left) and Scooter Braun on the red carpet in 2019. The former couple share three children—Jagger, Levi and Hart. Gregg DeGuire / Stringer/Filmmagic

A media outlet contacted Braun shortly after he filed for divorce from the 35-year-old philanthropist, according to The Blast. The publication was seeking confirmation of a year-long relationship Cohen purportedly had with another man, with the reporter knowing the affair partner's name.

The Blast said that the story was leaked—seemingly unintentionally—by someone close to the former couple, with Braun convincing the outlet not to report on the story in exchange for a different exclusive.

Cohen received $20 million in the divorce settlement, according to People, and the $30 million family home in Brentwood, California. However, Braun kept a $65 million house and multiple other properties, along with more than 100 works of art—including pieces by Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns and Keith Haring.

Braun also held onto his 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS, a Tesla X, an electric scooter and private jet. The $20 million settlement provides spousal support to Cohen, with Braun providing an additional $60,000 a month in child support.