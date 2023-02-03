'Sex/Life' Season 2 Trailer, Start Date, Cast: Everything We Know So Far

Sex/Life is coming back for a second season, and fans don't have long to wait for the return of Billie Connelly and Brad Simon.

The series, inspired by B.B. Easton's memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men, caused a stir when it first launched in 2021 due to its explicit sex scenes. In particular, a nude shower moment caught the attention of viewers.

Sex/Life follows Billie, played by Sarah Shahi, a bored mother of two who begins to journal her sexual fantasies, which revolve around a former lover from her youth.

Her life is turned upside down, however, when her husband uncovers her darkest secrets and, simultaneously, her bad-boy ex-boyfriend Brad, played by Adam Demo, unexpectedly reappears in her life.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans desperate to find out what Billie's future holds—and it looks like we may get our answers soon.

Newsweek has everything we know so far about the upcoming second season of Sex/Life.

Sex/Life Season 2 Trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Sex/Life Season 2 on February 2.

Passionate scenes featuring various characters play in the minute-long clip as Billie's voiceover says: "Not everyone has it, the desire to wake up, stop sleepwalking through our lives. To stop trying to do the right thing, while denying our truth."

"But those of us who do, we tread in dangerous waters," she adds, "Because once you wake up, once you get even just a tiny taste, there's no going back."

Sex/Life Season 2 Release Date

The release date for Sex/Life Season 2 was confirmed at the end of the first trailer for the new batch of episodes.

Fans don't have too long to wait as the new season will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, March 2.

Season 1 was released back in June 2021, meaning there has been an almost two-year break between installments.

Sex/Life Season 2 Cast

Returning to Sex/Life for season 2 are leads Shahi and Demos, who are dating in real life, as Billie and Brad.

Mike Vogel is also back as Billie's husband, Cooper, while Margaret Odette is reprising her role as Billie's best friend Sasha Snow.

Meanwhile, fans will be glad to hear that Jonathan Sadowski is back as Devon and Li Jun Li returns as Francesca.

As well as the returning cast, there are some new faces joining the cast of Sex/Life for the upcoming episodes.

Fans will be introduced to Batwoman actress Wallis Day as Gigi, Succession's Darius Homayoun as Majid, Cleo Anthony, from She's Gotta Have It, as Kam, UnREAL actor Craig Bierko as Mick, and Orphan Black's Dylan Bruce as Spencer.

Sex/Life Season 2 Plot

At the end of the eight episodes of Sex/Life Season 1, it looked very much like Billie had made her final choice—to stay with her husband Cooper and her family in her comfortable suburban world.

However, in a twist nobody saw coming, Billie backtracked and made her way towards the apartment, and the arms, of her ex-boyfriend Brad.

Billie was unaware, however, that her husband Cooper knew all about her trip to see Brad, thanks to her location being revealed on a tracking app.

After telling Brad that she wouldn't be leaving her husband, Billie told her ex that she wanted to pick up where they left their relationship eight years ago.

Before Brad's response was revealed, however, the screen faded to black, setting up the show up perfectly for another season.

The second season will, presumably, reveal what Brad made of Billie's revelation, and no doubt Cooper will have to share with his wife that he knows where she went that night.

Shahi previously shared her thoughts on what she would like to see for her character in a second season.

"We've all had those experiences, where we had one partner where the sex was better or we were more wild or they brought something out within us," she told Refinery29. "But I think the truth of who we are is: Are we able to allow ourselves to be those things without that person?

"I hope as the series continues, that's what Billie starts to find. She can be this version of herself without any guy," she added.

The first season of Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix.