Shelter Urges Public to Save 18 Healthy Dogs Set to Be Euthanized Today

Many Americans buy a puppy for a season and then abandon it for one reason or another, leaving shelters across the country extremely overcrowded. Some of these dogs end up being put down due to lack of space.

An overcrowded shelter in Texas has made an urgent appeal to the public to adopt 18 dogs that will be euthanized in a few hours if nobody is willing to take them in.

The heartbreaking post comes with a caption that reads: "18 dogs that have until 5 pm tomorrow 08/02 and have nothing! Harris County Shelter 612 Canino in Houston. Please message me if you can help!" It is followed by: "I'm exhausted! These dogs need adopters and fosters! We CANNOT wait until 4 pm tomorrow or we will lose them!"

Laura Brown, who works at the shelter, told Newsweek: "We have saved every single dog off the euth list at Harris County Shelter in Houston. We have 18 to save today by 5 p.m.! This will be hard. We are scrambling!

"Out-of-state adopters have been key, and we have means to transport them through rescues," Brown added. "I have hundreds of update photos from dogs with their new families. If you could somehow help spread word about today's dogs, that would help so much! If you would like to hear more about our efforts, please contact me at 248-894-0276."

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says that around 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters nationwide every year. Of those, some 3.1 million are dogs.

About 710,000 of the dogs who enter shelters as strays every year are safely returned to their owners, while 2 million are adopted and about 390,000 are euthanized.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 10,700 views and almost 4,000 likes since it was first published on the platform on Tuesday, by @rescuedogarmy.

One user, Jameson Monroe, commented: "Applied for Gibbs. I have space for any pup that is friendly with other pups!"

Kara and Scout gsd/boxer wrote: "These beautiful dogs it breaks my heart that anyone would ever put down these sweet dogs boost!" And Sarah Lo added: "I could be wrong but I just see so many posts from TX [Texas]. Thank you to the volunteers for trying to help save these animals!!"

