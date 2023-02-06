SNL Mocks Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry: 'Not Today, Satan'

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II were mocked during a Saturday Night Live sketch about the British royal family.

Michael Che was joined for SNL's "Weekend Update" by James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker, who played two "British rappers" named "Milly Pounds" and "Shirty."

Che asked the pair: "So, guys, what's going on with the royal family? Can you give us an update?"

Austin, as "Milly Pounds," said: "Right, right, OK, listen, mate. OK, all the focus is on the royals, right, when it should be on Britain's exploitative tabloid press. It's pants, mate. Rubbish. Pants."

He added: "They're mean to our boy Harry, alright. We know what really goes down. We've known Harry since our days at Eton."

Austin then began to rap: "Prince Harry, Prince Harry, stayed over at Tyler Perry's. Press cold like Ben and Jerry's. I'm allergic to dairy."

Walker, as "Shirty," continued: "Harry and Meghan, Ronald Reagan, inter-racial dating, Queen said, 'not today, Satan.'"

The reference to "inter-racial" dating comes after Meghan Markle accused an unnamed royal family of expressing "concerns" about how dark her unborn child's skin might be during their March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duchess of Sussex said: "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time... so we have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Harry and Meghan told Oprah off camera that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip were responsible.

The prince told ITV in January that the couple had not intended to accuse the royals of racism, but suggested that the comments may have reflected an unconscious bias.

He said: "No, I didn't. The British press said that. Did Meghan ever mention that they're racist?"

"Going back to the difference between what my understanding is because of my own experience, the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different," Harry added.

"But, once it's been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem. Otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism."

On 60 Minutes, Harry told Anderson Cooper in January: "I think that you speak to the majority—maybe not all—but the majority of mixed-race couples around the world, that the White side of the family would wonder, whether talking openly about it or amongst themselves, what their kids are gonna look like.

"The key word here was 'concern,' as opposed to 'curiosity,' but the way that the British press, what they turned it into, was not what it was."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent at Newsweek based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.