'Bad to the Bone'—Labrador Kicked Out of Doggy Daycare After 20 Minutes

A Labrador's first day at doggy daycare seemingly didn't go to plan as the canine was 'kicked out' after 20 minutes.

In a viral TikTok clip captioned "bad to the bone," Tater's owner can be heard telling the story in first person using a voice-changing filter.

Tater appears to be unaware of what he has done while he enjoys a puppy ice cream as he sits in the passenger seat of Shawntel Selby's car.

This behavior may not surprise other Labrador owners. The American Kennel Club describes the breed as active and requiring a lot of mental stimulation.

Selby, from Cincinnati, Ohio, explained the daycare has a tall fence in the backyard, and Tater saw a great opportunity to test out his jumping skills.

Selby said in the video, pretending to be Tater: "I thought it was a game for us. I thought it was like, 'Who can jump over the fence?' kind of thing."

Selby then explained that her 9-month-old puppy jumped over to "show off" to his new friends. However, a staff member failed to see the funny side and began to chase him.

Once retrieved, Selby received a phone call and was asked to pick up her dog. Tater was described as a 'safety issue.'

This may have been a stressful day for the daycare, but it certainly wasn't for Tater. His owner described it as the "best day" of his life.

Joe Nutkins, a U.K.-based dog trainer with over 15 years of experience, told Newsweek his thoughts about the clip that has more than 250,000 views.

Nutkins said: "To prevent the dog from jumping the tall fence again, it is worth ensuring they don't encourage jumping at baby gates, work surfaces, garden fences at home, etc, which encourages dogs to investigate more.

"There's also a possibility as this was a 'really tall fence' that the daycare had play frames near the fence so this dog climbed up and then jumped the fence.

"The owner should check the daycare being used doesn't have climbing frames for dogs next to the fence. In her own backyard, ensure there are no tables, chairs, etc, next to the fence," Nutkins added.

"If she can't watch her dog in the garden and tends to let him outside alone, it's a good idea to block any areas where he could jump a fence and get a good run-up to it."

Nutkins said: "We have gates in our garden, which are narrow but very long, so the dogs cannot go out of our sight if I'm in the kitchen watching them out the window."

The video has racked up over 32,000 likes in less than 24 hours, and more than 275 users have commented.

One user has sided with the dog, writing: "Was it clearly posted "No jumping"????? I'm thinking not....."

"He's innocent Im calling the Paw Patrol on the daycare!!!!" posted another.

"He broke the rules and still got snackies. He's got you wrapped around his paws," commented a third user.

Newsweek reached out to @tateortot_ for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.