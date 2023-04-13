Trump 'Laying Groundwork' for Deal on Ukraine, Russian State TV Claims

Russian state television has claimed Donald Trump is "laying the groundwork" for the U.S. to make a deal to help end the war in Ukraine.

During an episode of the 60 Minutes program, host Evgeny Popov discussed the former president's recent interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

During the interview, Trump suggested that Ukraine "cannot win" the war with Russia, while also appearing to suggest the U.S. should stop sending military aid to Kyiv.

"Putin, very smart. Now, he's had, probably a bad year," Trump said. "If he took over all of Ukraine what are we going to do because Biden is so committed to Ukraine. What happens if it's not a winnable war?

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. Russian state television has claimed Trump is "laying the groundwork" for the U.S. to make a deal to help end the war in Ukraine. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"There are people that say Ukraine cannot win. You can't beat Russia…Russia right now is making massive amounts of ammunition, beyond anything they've ever made before. We don't have any ammunition. We've given it to Ukraine."

While playing segments of Trump's interview, Popov said the former president had proposed that the U.S. "surrender" and stop assisting Ukraine's fight against Russia.

"According to Trump, America is tired of fighting Russia," Popov said. "Western politicians imposed more sanctions on Russia than they did against Iran and North Korea put together.

"They promised everyone a quick victory and the crash of Russia's economy. Instead, the bank system in the U.S. is falling apart and the European economy is falling into recession.

"According to Trump, Moscow has already won the economic war. Republicans understand they will have to make a deal, and Donald is laying the groundwork."

The show then played a section of Trump's interview in which he warned about Russia's nuclear weapon capabilities, as well as the threat of such weapons being used if World War III were to break out.

Trump has frequently attacked the U.S. response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and repeatedly claimed he could end the war "within 24 hours," without revealing how.

In March, the former president told Fox News' Sean Hannity that part of his suggested peace plan would be to allow Russia to "take over" parts of Ukraine.

"That's without even negotiating a deal. I could have negotiated. At worst, I could've made a deal to take over something, there are certain areas that are Russian-speaking areas, frankly, but you could've worked a deal," Trump told Hannity in a radio interview.

In March 2022, a report from Mother Jones revealed the Russian government instructed its news outlets to show clips of Carlson "as much as possible" because of his critical views of U.S. policy. Carlson has also been accused of echoing Russian propaganda on his Fox News show.