Video of Joe Biden's Response to Potential Trump Pardon Viewed 1M Times

A video of President Joe Biden laughing in response to a reporter asking about the possibility of pardoning former President Donald Trump has gone viral.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter by social media user @Acyn, amassed more than 1 million views in just a few hours.

On Monday, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the president his thoughts on pardoning Trump, who has not been convicted of any crimes, though he was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll in civil court. Biden seemed to find the hypothetical query amusing.

Doocy's question stems from recent reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who faces Trump in seeking the GOP nomination, expressed openness to pardoning his rival.

"Where are you on the idea of presidents pardoning Trump?" Doocy asks Biden, who appears to chuckle in response to the question before turning around and walking away without answering.

Doocy: Where are you on the idea of presidents pardoning Trump?

Trump is facing several criminal investigations, including in connection to his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, riot where his supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn Biden's presidential election victory in 2020.

In a separate probe, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump for possible violations of campaign finance laws for alleged hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump was indicted in March in connection to the case.

Another probe is looking into the former president's handling of classified documents. Trump has continued to maintain his innocence in regard to all investigations.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media before he and first lady Jill Biden depart the White House on May 29 in Washington, D.C. A video of Biden laughing and walking away in response to a reporter asking about the possibility of pardoning former President Donald Trump went viral on Monday. Tasos Katopodis/Getty

DeSantis formally entered the race when he launched his presidential campaign on Wednesday after months of speculation about whether he would run.

When asked if he would consider pardoning Trump during an interview with The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show last week, DeSantis said he would utilize the "pardon power" in cases where the federal government had been "weaponized against disfavored groups."

Biden scoffing at Doocy's question on Monday isn't out of the ordinary as the president and the Fox News reporter have been the source of a slew of viral social media content.

Doocy, whom Biden once referred to as a "one-horse pony," has a history of clashing with the president. Last year, Biden was caught on a live mic calling the White House reporter a "stupid son of a b****." Biden has also said he likes Doocy despite his questions often having a sharp "edge."