Who Is Princess Eugenie? Prince Andrew's Daughter Close to Prince Harry

Britain's Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank in an online statement, saying that the family is "excited to share that there will be a new addition" this summer.

Issued via Instagram, the announcement: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Buckingham Palace followed with an official statement reading: "Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

The princess has seen an increased public profile in the past two months as she was the only royal family member to appear officially in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries. Thus far, she is the only known member of the prince's family to visit him at his new California home.

Here, Newsweek looks Princess Eugenie's life story and her place in the royal family tree.

When Was Princess Eugenie Born?

Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York was born on March 23, 1990, the second daughter and youngest child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The young royal was a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and at the time of her birth was sixth in line to the British throne in the official line of succession.

When Eugenie was born she was afforded the same royal title as her older sister, Princess Beatrice, in being titled a Princess of the United Kingdom with the style of "Her Royal Highness."

Of Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren only four are known as prince or princess with HRH styling. Andrew and Sarah's decision to use their daughters' HRH princess titles has earned them criticism over the years, as Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward decided that his children would be known by the lesser titles of Earl and Lady.

Eugenie grew up near Windsor Castle, where she spent time between her father and mother after their 1996 divorce. In 2009 the princess attended Newcastle University, graduating with a degree in English Literature and History of Art.

Does Princess Eugenie Have a Job?

Princess Eugenie has had a number of jobs since leaving university.

Firstly, in 2013, the princess moved to New York City where she worked with the auction house Paddle8 for two years. In 2015 the royal moved back to London where she took up a position with the art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

At the time a spokesperson for the gallery announced, per Hello!: "Princess Eugenie has joined Hauser & Wirth as an associate director, and we are delighted to have her as part of the team."

As of 2022, the royal was still employed with the gallery, while she also dedicates a proportion of her time to charitable causes.

In 2017, Eugenie co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective with friend Julia de Boinville, which works to raise awareness of modern slavery as a global epidemic.

Who is Princess Eugenie's Husband Jack Brooksbank?

In January 2017, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Eugenie and her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank were engaged to be married.

Brooksbank has had a career in luxury hospitality, being at one stage the general manager of London's Mahiki nightclub in Mayfair—a favorite clubbing spot of Princes William and Harry.

Prior to his marriage Brooksbank was a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, the alcohol label founded by George Clooney. In 2022 it was announced that he had taken up a role with a property development company in Portugal, where his family would divide their time with London.

Eugenie and Brooksbank were married in October 2018 in what was the second royal wedding of the year, following that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May.

The ceremony took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor and was attended by most senior members of the royal family, including the bride's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The princess' wedding dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos, featuring an exposed back to confidently display a scar from a scoliosis surgery undertaken when she was a child. To accessorize she was loaned a diamond and emerald tiara from her grandmother.

Does Princess Eugenie Have Children?

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child on February 9, 2021 at the Portland Hospital in London, the same hospital in which she was born.

The couple named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, the name Philip being a tribute to Eugenie's royal grandfather.

The family live at a cottage in the Kensington Palace complex a short distance from Nottingham Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to live.

On January 24, Eugenie announced that she was expecting her second child in the summer of 2023.

What is Princess Eugenie's Relationship With Prince Harry?

Princess Eugenie has a close relationship with her cousin Prince Harry. Growing up Eugenie and Beatrice went on a number of family holidays with Princes William and Harry as their mothers, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson being close friends.

In 2022, after Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. and their roles within the British monarchy, Eugenie became the first member of the royal family to publicly visit Harry Stateside, being photographed together attending the Super Bowl.

Video clips of Eugenie taken by Harry in California interacting with his son Archie on the beach and at his Santa Barbara home were included in the December 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

During the docuseries, Meghan revealed that Eugenie had been a close friend and before her royal engagement to Harry, she went to a Halloween party dressed incognito with the prince, the princess and Jack Brooksbank.

The princess was also referenced in Harry's hit memoir Spare. Writing about is cousin's wedding, the prince said:

"Euge was getting married, to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for her, and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favorite people. Meg and I were supposed to head off on our first official foreign tour as a married couple, but we delayed the departure several days, so we could be at the wedding."

