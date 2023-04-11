San Francisco Drug Crisis in Spotlight After Epic Whole Foods Fail

A major supermarket is quitting downtown San Francisco after just a year of trading—with bosses saying they were unable to "ensure the safety" of staff in the crime-ridden city.

Whole Foods Market opened a new "flagship" branch Downtown, at Eighth and Market near the Trinity Place development, with much fanfare in March 2022. But just 13 months on, the supermarket chain has decided to close it, The San Francisco Standard reported. The store was shuttered at the end of business on Monday.

The move comes as the city remains gripped by crime, homelessness and rampant drug use.

The opioid epidemic in San Francisco, which began in the 1990s, has worsened in recent years with the emergence of fentanyl, an extremely addictive painkiller that has seen public drug use in the streets and caused an uptick in fatal overdoses. According to the San Francisco Medical Examiner, in 2021, 650 people died from drug overdoses in the city, while 712 died of the same cause in 2020.

A homeless person sleeps on a bench in front of closed retail stores in San Francisco on April 16, 2021. A major supermarket is quitting downtown San Francisco after just a year of trading—with bosses saying they were unable to "ensure the safety" of staff in the the city plagued by crime, homelessness and rampant drug use. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A report by San Francisco officials in August 2022 estimated that up to 20,000 people would experience homelessness at some point in the city in 2022, with four out of five of them remaining unhoused by city programs. The data was revealed in a "point in time" count carried out regularly to qualify for federal funding.

A spokesperson for Whole Foods Market, which was one of the largest supermarkets in the Downtown area, told The Standard that the closure may be temporary, saying: "We are closing our Trinity location only for the time being. If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location."

But an unnamed City Hall source reportedly told the paper that the store's officials cited the level of crime and open drug use in the area as being a key reason for closing it down.

Newsweek has reached out to Whole Foods Market by email for further information and comment.

The store had already slashed its opening hours in October 2022 as it struggled to deal with high levels of theft from its shelves and trouble makers, an anonymous manager told The Standard. The following month, bosses were forced to implement stricter rules around access to its restrooms after staff found syringes and pipes left behind by drug users.

Regular customer Allyn Mejia, who shopped at the market for groceries twice a week, said she is bitterly disappointed to lose the venue so quickly.

"They just barely opened up," she said. "I hope they open again."

But she admitted she wasn't surprised that safety concerns had driven the store out, telling the newspaper: "I've seen security run into the store real quick before, like, something happened."

News of the store's closure also sparked dismay online. Residents on Twitter described losing the supermarket as "disappointing," and "disheartening," while one warned: "As whole foods goes, so goes the neighborhood."

The Whole Foods Market fell within the district of San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who posted a thread about its closure on Twitter on Monday.

"I'm incredibly disappointed but sadly unsurprised by the temporary closure of Mid-Market's Whole Foods," he wrote. "Our neighborhood waited a long time for this supermarket, but we're also well aware of problems they've experienced with drug-related retail theft, adjacent drug markets, and the many safety issues related to them."

Dorsey went on to say that he is pushing for new legislation with Supervisor Catherine Stefani in a bid to get the San Francisco Police Department fully staffed within five years, adding: "San Franciscans have been denied the benefits of a fully staffed police department for nearly 30 years. Today, our current police understaffing crisis has never been worse. Whole Foods' closure—together with many other safety-related challenges we've seen recently—is Exhibit A as to why San Francisco can no longer afford NOT to solve our police understaffing crisis."

The police department aims to have 2,100 officers on the force, but it's current staffing level stands at just 1,537 according to the The Standard.

Several people replied to Dorsey's tweet saying his plan for minimum police staffing levels and budgetary provisions to ensure this did not go far enough. One resident told him: "5 years is not good enough, move faster. I used to work in this area and did not feel safe whenever I stepped foot outside my office. Now I went there because my income depended on it. No one would choose to visit a grocery store in that area if there are alternatives."

As drug use has soared, the Bay area has been rocked by a crime wave that has seen mobs storming businesses to steal their goods, including a shocking incident at a small independent clothing store in November 2021 that was caught on video.

Several San Francisco-area stores were forced to board up their doors and windows amid the wave of smash-and-grab looting in the city and across California.

The Bay Area housing market—which includes San Francisco as well as other cities like San Jose and Oakland—has become one of the most overpriced and unaffordable in the country in recent years because of high demand caused by the booming local job market and low inventory of housing stock. However, house prices started to in March as mortgage rates spiked.