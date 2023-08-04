Culture

Andrew Tate's Team Reveals Conditions of Release After House Arrest

By
Andrew Tate Romania Bucharest Crime

Representatives of Andrew Tate have released information about the conditions of which he must live now he has been freed from house arrest.

The British-American influencer, 36, was released from house arrest in Bucharest, Romania, after he was first arrested in December on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. He was also later indicted for tampering with computer evidence.

Tate was arrested alongside his brother Tristan and two Romanian women who have all denied their culpability. The brothers spent three months in a Bucharest jail before being released into house arrest.

andrew tate romania
Andrew Tate (C) arrives at the Municipal Court of Bucharest, Romania, on June 21, 2023. He has been released from house arrest after first being detained by police in December. Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty

Part of the conditions of their release included not being allowed to travel beyond Bucharest and Ilfov county without prior approval from the courts. They are not allowed to have contact with their other defendants, witnesses in their trial, their alleged victims or their families.

A spokesperson for Tate told Newsweek the brothers' "appeal for judiciary control has been approved by the Romanian courts, and they are no longer under house arrest."

"They are now free to travel within Bucharest and Ilfov county. However, they may have the opportunity to travel beyond these boundaries with the prior approval of the courts," the spokesperson said.

"Other limitations include not being allowed to be in close proximity with any of the other defendants, any of the witnesses or any of the alleged victims and their immediate family."

The authorities have not yet decided how often Romanian police will carry out control checks on the brothers.

"This positive outcome gives us confidence that more favorable developments are on the horizon and the truth is beginning to prevail. We also want to thank all the supporters who have shown great resilience and patience during this time," Tate's spokesperson concluded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC