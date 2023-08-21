While stereotypes may suggest that goalkeepers are unique characters who prefer to keep to themselves, that's not the case for Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal. During his time in North London, the England soccer international has had no problem bantering with opposition fans, doing a variety of interviews, and generally embracing his status as a Premier League starter.

And that willingness to step into the spotlight means that we have heard more from Ramsdale than we might from other players. Take, for example, the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

Given that he has played multiple seasons in England's top division and lined up for the national team, Ramsdale has come up against some world-class opposition. So, which legend of the modern game did the goalkeeper call out? Cristiano Ronaldo? Mohamed Salah?

In fact, Ramsdale picked someone who's a bit less glamorous. Let's check it out.

Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on April 26, 2023 in Manchester, England. The goalkeeper has named his toughest opponent. Catherine Ivill/Getty

Ramsdale Remembers Jamie Vardy and His Work Rate

Leicester City may not be a traditional Premier League power, but the Foxes did shock the world with a fairytale run to the title during the 2015-16 campaign. Striker Jamie Vardy was at the heart of the club's success and, years later, he still has a place in Aaron Ramsdale's memory.

During an appearance on ChrisMD's Youtube channel, the goalkeeper answered a few interview-style questions before stepping into the net. One of those focused on his "hardest opponent."

"Jamie Vardy is always one of my answers because he just never stops," Ramsdale said. "He closed me down on, like, a back-pass. 'You're four-nil down.' He's like, "It's what Red Bull gets me through."

And, lest you think that the goalkeeper is exaggerating, Leicester's striker has spoken about his energy-drink consumption in the past. A 2016 story from PA Sport, which ran on ESPN, quotes Vardy as saying, "So, three Red Bulls, a double espresso and a cheese and ham omelette is what makes me run around like a nutjob on matchday."

Ramsdale's Answer Provides Perspective on Playing out From the Back

When you hear that a goalkeeper is going to name their toughest opponent, it's easy to think they'll name a player with blistering pace or a searing shot. And while Jamie Vardy possesses both those traits–you don't score 136 Premier League goals by accident, especially after arriving in the top division relatively late–you'll note that Ramsdale didn't mention either trait in his answer.

While there are alternative explanations, like wanting to give a concise answer or the rest of the quote being lost to editing, it does provide some interesting perspective on today's game.

Goalies on top teams are now asked to play with the ball at their feet. It's no longer enough to simply boot a clearance away; ideally, you're stroking a line-breaking pass to a midfielder to launch the counterattack. That's all well and good until someone like Jamie Vardy sprints forward and applies the pressure.

When you're watching the action from afar, most of those attempts to press the goalie seem like token efforts. If the attacker gets close, the goalkeeper can simply slide the ball to a defender. Even when the clearance is blocked, it usually bounces out of play, albeit stressfully, for a goal kick.

Ramsdale's response, however, suggests that those efforts do matter. Even when the goal is out of reach, seeing a striker sprinting forward can affect a keeper.

Keep that in mind next time you see a team trying to play out from the back.