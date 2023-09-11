Ashton Kutcher's Comments on Hilary Duff, Olsen Twins Viewed 21M Times

Actor Ashton Kutcher has found himself in hot water after clips from his past have started to reemerge online.

In a video from 2003, a 20-something Kutcher shares his opinion on waiting for Hilary Duff and the Olsen twins to reach the age of 18. Among the reasons why he would like to date Duff, Kutcher lists the then-young star's accolades such as appearing as the lead in Lizzie McGuire for many years; having an album out; and starring in the then-upcoming movie Cheaper by the Dozen.

Kutcher goes on to say: "And she's one of those girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins." At the time of the video, Duff was 15 years of age. Newsweek has contacted representatives for Kutcher via email for comment.

Ashton Kutcher answers questions at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 1, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Old videos have emerged online of the actor talking inappropriately about other stars who, at the time, were under the age of 18. Getty Images/Jerod Harris

Kutcher, now 45, has come under fire from former fans, with more clips reappearing to show a less-desirable side to the star. A 2002 interview of the then-young actor and his That '70s Show romantic interest, and now wife Mila Kunis, on The Rosie O'Donnell Show showed Kutcher talking inappropriately about her.

He was 19 when the comedy series began in 1998, with Kunis only 14. In the video, the pair talk about a bet Kutcher had with fellow actor Danny Masterson over French-kissing Kunis. Kutcher joked about the age difference in the 2002 interview: "And I'm like thinking, 'This is slightly illegal, right.'"

The pair have also been tangled up in the drama surrounding Masterson and had to issue a public apology. Kutcher and Kunis wrote character letters supporting Masterson after their That '70s Show costar was found guilty in May of raping two women. In their subsequent apology, Kutcher and Kunis said they were aware of the pain they caused. Masterson was last week sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

The Duff and Olsen twins clip from Kutcher's reality TV show Punk'd was shared on X, formerly Twitter, on September 9 and has been viewed over 21 million times. Social-media user @princess_antifa captioned the video: "Ashton Kutcher is a slime ball."

One user commented: "What!! Ashton Kutcher is a horrible person."

Another added: "This was somehow normal in the early 2000s."

ashton kutcher is a slime ball pic.twitter.com/6ZOQ70Vf21 — riley (@princess_antifa) September 9, 2023

A nostalgic fan commented: "The way this went over my head at the time. It's crazy the things that get overlooked when we're young and naive."

"The wildest thing about all this is he founded THORN..an charitable organization that helps victims of abuse!" someone posted.

One fan came to Kutcher's defence and said: "You know they wrote him a script right?"

Another also stood up for him: "Ashton Kutcher is literally actively one of the only people in the world spending his own money to stop child and human trafficking."

Thorn was established in 2012 by Kutcher and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and the website now states: "Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, previously known as DNA Foundation, is an international anti-human trafficking organization that works to address the sexual exploitation of children."