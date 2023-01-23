All 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Cast and Where to Find Them on Instagram
The Bachelor is back for its 27th season, with former The Bachelorette contestant Zach Shallcross taking on the lead role in the new installment.
The show, hosted by previous competitor Jesse Palmer, will premiere on January 23, 2023. The season will kick off with a two-hour episode, airing from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
As is tradition in the world of The Bachelor, the lead singleton has been chosen from the cast of the last season of The Bachelorette, which starred Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia in their quest for love.
During The Bachelorette's three-hour finale in September, Shallcross was surprised with five women who will be competing on his season.
Bailey Brown, Brianna Thorbourne, Brooklyn Willie, Catherine "Cat" Wong and Christina Mandrell Dennis were able to get a head start on love as they attempted to charm Shallcross—and the public watching at home.
For the first time in the franchise's history, viewers were able to vote for who should receive "America's First Impression" rose and be safe from elimination on the first episode of The Bachelor. That honor ultimately went to Thorbourne.
As well as the first five women that fans have already been introduced to, there are 25 other ladies on the cast all hoping to win Shallcross' heart.
So who are the 30 singletons taking part in the new season? Newsweek has everything you need to know about where to find the cast of The Bachelor 2023 on Instagram.
The Bachelor Season 27 Cast Instagram Handles
Zach
Age: 26
From: Anaheim, California
Job: Tech Executive
Instagram: @zachshallcross
Aly
Age: 26
From: Atlanta, Georgia
Job: Healthcare Strategist
Instagram: @thealyjay
Anastasia
Age: 30
From: San Diego, California
Job: Content Marketing Manager
Instagram: @anastasiamidas
Ariel
Age: 28
From: New York City
Job: Marketing Executive
Instagram: @afrenkel1
Bailey
Age: 27
From: Nashville, Tennessee
Job: Executive Recruiter
Instagram: @bailey__brown
Becca
Age: 25
From: Burbank, California
Job: Nursing Student
Instagram: @iambeccaserrano
Brianna
Age: 24
From: Jersey City, New Jersey
Job: Entrepreneur
Instagram: @iambriannakay
Brooklyn
Age: 25
From: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Job: Rodeo Racer
Instagram: @brooklynwillie
Cara
Age: 27
From: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Job: Corporate Recruiter
Instagram: @carakristine
Cat
Age: 26
From: New York City
Job: Dancer
Instagram: @_kitty_cat20_
Charity
Age: 26
From: Columbus, Georgia
Job: Child and Family Therapist
Instagram: @charitylawson
Christina
Age: 26
From: Nashville, Tennessee
Job: Content Creator
Instagram: @christinamandrell
Davia
Age: 25
From: Charleston, South Carolina
Job: Marketing Manager
Instagram: @daviaesther
Gabriella
Age: 25
From: Pittsford, Vermont
Job: Account Executive
Instagram: @sprinkling_sunshine
Genevie
Age: 26
From: Baltimore City, Maryland
Job: Neonatal Nurse
Instagram: @pass_themayo
Greer
Age: 24
From: Houston, Texas
Job: Medical Sales Representative
Instagram: @cheerio_greerio
Holland
Age: 24
From: Boca Raton, Florida
Job: Insurance Marketer
Instagram: @hollandparsons
Jessica
Age: 23
From: Winter Springs, Florida
Job: E-Commerce Coordinator
Instagram: @jessicagirod
Katherine
Age: 26
From: Tampa, Florida
Job: Registered Nurse
Instagram: @katizzzo
Kimberly
Age: 30
From: Los Angeles, California
Job: Hospitality Manager
Instagram: @kimmyyg
Kylee
Age: 25
From: Charlotte, North Carolina
Job: Postpartum Nurse
Instagram: @kyleeemarie
Lekha
Age: 29
From: Miami, Florida
Job: Financial Advisor
Instagram: @lekha_ravi
Madison
Age: 26
From: Fargo, North Dakota
Job: Business Owner
Instagram: @madi_johnson
Mercedes
Age: 24
From: Bloomfield, Iowa
Job: Nonprofit Owner
Instagram: @mercedesnorthup
Olivia L
Age: 24
From: Rochester, New York
Job: Patient Care Technician
Instagram: @itslivlew
Olivia M
Age: 25
From: Cincinnati, Ohio
Job: Stylist
Instagram: @dib_miller
Sonia
Age: 29
From: Long Island, New York
Job: Project Manager
Instagram: @sonianatasha927
Vanessa
Age: 23
From: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Job: Restaurant Marketer
Instagram: @vanessadinh
Victoria
Age: 30
From: Fort Worth, Texas
Job: Makeup Artist
Instagram: @victoriajameson
Viktoria
Age: 29
From: Vienna, Austria
Job: Nanny
Instagram: @viktoria_mariae
The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.