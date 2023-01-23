Mon, Jan 23, 2023
Newsweek
Culture

All 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Cast and Where to Find Them on Instagram

By
Culture TV Reality TV The Bachelor

The Bachelor is back for its 27th season, with former The Bachelorette contestant Zach Shallcross taking on the lead role in the new installment.

The show, hosted by previous competitor Jesse Palmer, will premiere on January 23, 2023. The season will kick off with a two-hour episode, airing from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

As is tradition in the world of The Bachelor, the lead singleton has been chosen from the cast of the last season of The Bachelorette, which starred Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia in their quest for love.

During The Bachelorette's three-hour finale in September, Shallcross was surprised with five women who will be competing on his season.

Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor
The 27th season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Zach Shallcross looking for love. The star previously featured on "The Bachelorette" back in 2022. Nino Muñoz/ABC

Bailey Brown, Brianna Thorbourne, Brooklyn Willie, Catherine "Cat" Wong and Christina Mandrell Dennis were able to get a head start on love as they attempted to charm Shallcross—and the public watching at home.

For the first time in the franchise's history, viewers were able to vote for who should receive "America's First Impression" rose and be safe from elimination on the first episode of The Bachelor. That honor ultimately went to Thorbourne.

As well as the first five women that fans have already been introduced to, there are 25 other ladies on the cast all hoping to win Shallcross' heart.

So who are the 30 singletons taking part in the new season? Newsweek has everything you need to know about where to find the cast of The Bachelor 2023 on Instagram.

Read more
The Bachelor Brianna and Zach
Brianna Thorbourne was awarded 'America's First Impression Rose' during "The Bachelorette" finale, meaning she is safe from the first elimination on "The Bachelor." Craig Sjodin/ABC

The Bachelor Season 27 Cast Instagram Handles

Zach

Age: 26

From: Anaheim, California

Job: Tech Executive

Instagram: @zachshallcross

A post shared by instagram

Aly

Age: 26

From: Atlanta, Georgia

Job: Healthcare Strategist

Instagram: @thealyjay

A post shared by instagram

Anastasia

Age: 30

From: San Diego, California

Job: Content Marketing Manager

Instagram: @anastasiamidas

A post shared by instagram

Ariel

Age: 28

From: New York City

Job: Marketing Executive

Instagram: @afrenkel1

A post shared by instagram

Bailey

Age: 27

From: Nashville, Tennessee

Job: Executive Recruiter

Instagram: @bailey__brown

A post shared by instagram

Becca

Age: 25

From: Burbank, California

Job: Nursing Student

Instagram: @iambeccaserrano

A post shared by instagram

Brianna

Age: 24

From: Jersey City, New Jersey

Job: Entrepreneur

Instagram: @iambriannakay

A post shared by instagram

Brooklyn

Age: 25

From: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Job: Rodeo Racer

Instagram: @brooklynwillie

A post shared by instagram

Cara

Age: 27

From: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Job: Corporate Recruiter

Instagram: @carakristine

A post shared by instagram

Cat

Age: 26

From: New York City

Job: Dancer

Instagram: @_kitty_cat20_

A post shared by instagram

Charity

Age: 26

From: Columbus, Georgia

Job: Child and Family Therapist

Instagram: @charitylawson

A post shared by instagram

Christina

Age: 26

From: Nashville, Tennessee

Job: Content Creator

Instagram: @christinamandrell

A post shared by instagram

Davia

Age: 25

From: Charleston, South Carolina

Job: Marketing Manager

Instagram: @daviaesther

Gabriella

Age: 25

From: Pittsford, Vermont

Job: Account Executive

Instagram: @sprinkling_sunshine

A post shared by instagram

Genevie

Age: 26

From: Baltimore City, Maryland

Job: Neonatal Nurse

Instagram: @pass_themayo

A post shared by instagram

Greer

Age: 24

From: Houston, Texas

Job: Medical Sales Representative

Instagram: @cheerio_greerio

A post shared by instagram

Holland

Age: 24

From: Boca Raton, Florida

Job: Insurance Marketer

Instagram: @hollandparsons

A post shared by instagram

Jessica

Age: 23

From: Winter Springs, Florida

Job: E-Commerce Coordinator

Instagram: @jessicagirod

A post shared by instagram

Katherine

Age: 26

From: Tampa, Florida

Job: Registered Nurse

Instagram: @katizzzo

A post shared by instagram

Kimberly

Age: 30

From: Los Angeles, California

Job: Hospitality Manager

Instagram: @kimmyyg

A post shared by instagram

Kylee

Age: 25

From: Charlotte, North Carolina

Job: Postpartum Nurse

Instagram: @kyleeemarie

A post shared by instagram

Lekha

Age: 29

From: Miami, Florida

Job: Financial Advisor

Instagram: @lekha_ravi

A post shared by instagram

Madison

Age: 26

From: Fargo, North Dakota

Job: Business Owner

Instagram: @madi_johnson

A post shared by instagram

Mercedes

Age: 24

From: Bloomfield, Iowa

Job: Nonprofit Owner

Instagram: @mercedesnorthup

A post shared by instagram

Olivia L

Age: 24

From: Rochester, New York

Job: Patient Care Technician

Instagram: @itslivlew

A post shared by instagram

Olivia M

Age: 25

From: Cincinnati, Ohio

Job: Stylist

Instagram: @dib_miller

A post shared by instagram

Sonia

Age: 29

From: Long Island, New York

Job: Project Manager

Instagram: @sonianatasha927

A post shared by instagram

Vanessa

Age: 23

From: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Job: Restaurant Marketer

Instagram: @vanessadinh

A post shared by instagram

Victoria

Age: 30

From: Fort Worth, Texas

Job: Makeup Artist

Instagram: @victoriajameson

A post shared by instagram

Viktoria

Age: 29

From: Vienna, Austria

Job: Nanny

Instagram: @viktoria_mariae

A post shared by instagram

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines