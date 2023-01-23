All 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Cast and Where to Find Them on Instagram

The Bachelor is back for its 27th season, with former The Bachelorette contestant Zach Shallcross taking on the lead role in the new installment.

The show, hosted by previous competitor Jesse Palmer, will premiere on January 23, 2023. The season will kick off with a two-hour episode, airing from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

As is tradition in the world of The Bachelor, the lead singleton has been chosen from the cast of the last season of The Bachelorette, which starred Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia in their quest for love.

During The Bachelorette's three-hour finale in September, Shallcross was surprised with five women who will be competing on his season.

Bailey Brown, Brianna Thorbourne, Brooklyn Willie, Catherine "Cat" Wong and Christina Mandrell Dennis were able to get a head start on love as they attempted to charm Shallcross—and the public watching at home.

For the first time in the franchise's history, viewers were able to vote for who should receive "America's First Impression" rose and be safe from elimination on the first episode of The Bachelor. That honor ultimately went to Thorbourne.

As well as the first five women that fans have already been introduced to, there are 25 other ladies on the cast all hoping to win Shallcross' heart.

So who are the 30 singletons taking part in the new season? Newsweek has everything you need to know about where to find the cast of The Bachelor 2023 on Instagram.

The Bachelor Season 27 Cast Instagram Handles

Zach

Age: 26

From: Anaheim, California

Job: Tech Executive

Instagram: @zachshallcross

Aly

Age: 26

From: Atlanta, Georgia

Job: Healthcare Strategist

Instagram: @thealyjay

Anastasia

Age: 30

From: San Diego, California

Job: Content Marketing Manager

Instagram: @anastasiamidas

Ariel

Age: 28

From: New York City

Job: Marketing Executive

Instagram: @afrenkel1

Bailey

Age: 27

From: Nashville, Tennessee

Job: Executive Recruiter

Instagram: @bailey__brown

Becca

Age: 25

From: Burbank, California

Job: Nursing Student

Instagram: @iambeccaserrano

Brianna

Age: 24

From: Jersey City, New Jersey

Job: Entrepreneur

Instagram: @iambriannakay

Brooklyn

Age: 25

From: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Job: Rodeo Racer

Instagram: @brooklynwillie

Cara

Age: 27

From: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Job: Corporate Recruiter

Instagram: @carakristine

Cat

Age: 26

From: New York City

Job: Dancer

Instagram: @_kitty_cat20_

Charity

Age: 26

From: Columbus, Georgia

Job: Child and Family Therapist

Instagram: @charitylawson

Christina

Age: 26

From: Nashville, Tennessee

Job: Content Creator

Instagram: @christinamandrell

Davia

Age: 25

From: Charleston, South Carolina

Job: Marketing Manager

Instagram: @daviaesther

Gabriella

Age: 25

From: Pittsford, Vermont

Job: Account Executive

Instagram: @sprinkling_sunshine

Genevie

Age: 26

From: Baltimore City, Maryland

Job: Neonatal Nurse

Instagram: @pass_themayo

Greer

Age: 24

From: Houston, Texas

Job: Medical Sales Representative

Instagram: @cheerio_greerio

Holland

Age: 24

From: Boca Raton, Florida

Job: Insurance Marketer

Instagram: @hollandparsons

Jessica

Age: 23

From: Winter Springs, Florida

Job: E-Commerce Coordinator

Instagram: @jessicagirod

Katherine

Age: 26

From: Tampa, Florida

Job: Registered Nurse

Instagram: @katizzzo

Kimberly

Age: 30

From: Los Angeles, California

Job: Hospitality Manager

Instagram: @kimmyyg

Kylee

Age: 25

From: Charlotte, North Carolina

Job: Postpartum Nurse

Instagram: @kyleeemarie

Lekha

Age: 29

From: Miami, Florida

Job: Financial Advisor

Instagram: @lekha_ravi

Madison

Age: 26

From: Fargo, North Dakota

Job: Business Owner

Instagram: @madi_johnson

Mercedes

Age: 24

From: Bloomfield, Iowa

Job: Nonprofit Owner

Instagram: @mercedesnorthup

Olivia L

Age: 24

From: Rochester, New York

Job: Patient Care Technician

Instagram: @itslivlew

Olivia M

Age: 25

From: Cincinnati, Ohio

Job: Stylist

Instagram: @dib_miller

Sonia

Age: 29

From: Long Island, New York

Job: Project Manager

Instagram: @sonianatasha927

Vanessa

Age: 23

From: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Job: Restaurant Marketer

Instagram: @vanessadinh

Victoria

Age: 30

From: Fort Worth, Texas

Job: Makeup Artist

Instagram: @victoriajameson

Viktoria

Age: 29

From: Vienna, Austria

Job: Nanny

Instagram: @viktoria_mariae

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.