Braun Using Trans Model in Razor Ad Sparks Backlash — 'Bud Light Treatment'

Shaving devices company Braun has come under fire for featuring a trans model using its products in a recent advertising campaign.

In the new Braun Series X Hybrid Trimmers ad, a shirtless trans man with mastectomy scars can be seen using the product, and it has caused many viewers to speak out against the company. The image can be seen on its website at the bottom of the page here.

Multiple users blasted the company on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), calling for a mass boycott of the brand, as happened with Bud Light.

Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris, an activist who says he is: "Traveling the world to expose gender ideology and why children cannot consent to medical transition," weighed in on the story.

A trans male model using a new facial hair trimmer in the promotional material on Braun's website. The new advert for Braun's Series X Hybrid Trimmers has come up against online backlash, resulting in many social media users calling for a boycott. Braun's website

He said: "Braun is now celebrating the mutilation cult of gender."

Conservative personality Ian Miles Cheong added: "Braun has gone the way of Gillette and Bud Light."

A disgruntled social media user commented: "@Braun Ladies and gents, please show ALL the men in your life this ad. Apparently, Braun thinks a woman with a mastectomy is actually a man. Let's give them the Bud Light treatment. Please RT #boycottbraun."

Another shared: "Looks like Braun is telling Bud Light to hold its beer." This statement was echoed by another app user who said: "@Gillette @ProcterGamble @Braun Time for Bud Light style boycott."

Multiple social media users called for Braun to be added to the "list" of companies to be ignored.

UK TV presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer warned that the company would lose sales over it.

Braun's advert for men's beard trimmer features a trans model with double mastectomy scars.



I'm sure this celebration of brutal surgery to remove a woman's healthy breasts will go down fabulously well with Braun's male customers. Watch their sales 📉 https://t.co/w95mLB0bq9 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) September 19, 2023

A defender of the ad replied to her comment and said: "Trans men shave. Braun sells shaving products. Why the outrage? Let's not pretend that is has anything to do with mastectomy scars. It is 100% about inclusion of trans people in the public space and is 100% transphobic."

Trans broadcaster, journalist and advocate India Willoughby chimed in: "Ignore the Gender Critical dumplings and XL attack dogs - there's nothing wrong with using trans peeps in ads, scars and all like Braun and Costa have."

The "Bud Light treatment" refers to the backlash Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, faced when they partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Multiple notable figures encouraged a conservative boycott of Bud Light in April, with Mulvaney becoming a victim of online bullying and harassment.

Mulvaney posted a video last year to show that Bud Light had sent her a personalized can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of being a girl. Mulvaney's Day 365 of Girlhood video series has been a viral success and charted her first year of transitioning.

Celebrities including Kid Rock, country singer Travis Tritt, singer John Rich, journalist Megyn Kelly and Caitlyn Jenner all commented in favor of boycotting the brand.

Newsweek has reached out to Braun via email for comment.