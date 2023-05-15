Culture

Bud Light Mocked Over Coupon Amid Dylan Mulvaney Controversy

By
Bud Light is still feeling the after effects of the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, as potential drinkers are choosing to mock a promotional coupon rather than use it.

The beer brand and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, have been on damage control for over a month after they received backlash for sending a personalized can of Bud Light to transgender influencer Mulvaney. Bud Light sales have since dropped, with celebrities like Kid Rock and Donald Trump weighing in, while multiple videos of an alleged boycott have gone viral.

The latest piece of content to go viral online features a picture of a coupon for Bud Light.

Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney
A sign promoting the boycott of Bud Light brands is seen in Idaho in April 2023, after its brief collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney (R). Another example of people mocking Bud Light has gone viral online after a Babylon Bee writer taunted a coupon offer. Natalie Behring / Rob Kim/Getty Images

"The Bud Light marketing team must still be all women if they think a coupon will get a man's attention," comedian Ashley St. Clair wrote on Twitter on Saturday night. Her tweet included a picture of a Bud Light promotional offer giving customers the chance to get $20 back via a rebate.

The tweet was viewed 2.1 million times, and received tens of thousands of likes, retweets and comments.

St. Clair a writer at the satirical conservative website The Babylon Bee stood by her joke when she was accused of sexism. When someone replied asking if it's now "feminine to be frugal?" St. Clair clapped back.

"Never in my life have I seen a man use a coupon," she said, adding: "They will literally make their own brewery before using a beer coupon."

Transgender actress and influencer Mulvaney received a Bud Light gift and shared the video online on April 1, 2023. Over a month later, people are still sharing videos of a Bud Light "boycott." Recent examples include a fridge full of Bud Light at Boston's Fenway Park, people dodging a cooler full of Bud Light in Nashville, and Bud Light being mocked for handing out free beers in New York City.

Reflecting on the incident, Mulvaney recently said she's "having trouble sleeping" as a result of the backlash, though she has got her "groove back."

Bud Light hasn't collaborated with Mulvaney in any other way since sending her the personalized can in April. A marketing expert told Newsweek that they believe the collaboration to be fully over now.

"Right now, the partnership, I don't see it continuing," Emma Ferrara, chief business development officer at Viral Nation, told Newsweek. She said in the future, it's "important to really just ensure that the partnership is relevant, authentic and credible in regards to the brand's needs."

Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC