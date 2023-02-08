GOP Took 'White Trashdom' to Next Level at State of the Union: Carville

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said Republican heckling at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address took "white trash" to a whole new level.

Several GOP lawmakers interrupted Biden's speech to the joint session of Congress Tuesday evening, particularly speaking out when the president criticized Republicans, saying some have suggested cutting Medicare and Social Security.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene largely led the charge while Biden argued from the podium with the Republican caucus, with Greene calling the president a "liar" for claiming that the GOP wanted to cut either program to reduce the federal deficit.

Carville told MSNBC's Ari Melber on Wednesday, however, that Republicans working to cut Social Security and Medicare in the past was "well documented," adding that Biden was "1,000 percent right on this."

"He's right to press ahead," Carville added, "And I thought he had a great night last night. And it's just—the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering."

Carville also called out Greene for her outfit on Tuesday, which the congresswoman had intended to resemble the white Chinese spy balloon that floated over the U.S. last week.

"Let me say something about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene," Carville said. "She dressed like white trash. She really needs a fashion consultant."

The strategist also applauded Biden's speech for directly attacking the issue of Social Security and Medicare, saying Republicans "walked right into the trap" laid by the White House by showing a standing agreement with the president to not cut either program.

"I know, I'm positive [White House officials] were hoping for this reaction, but they'd have been satisfied with half of it," Carville added.

Other conservatives who were bashed by Carville included Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who the strategist said is "not white trash, he's just white Jell-O," and Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, who Carville said was "low-quality."

"Usually I'm pretty pessimistic about the state of American politics and to some extent the state of American culture," Carville added. "But I thought this was illuminating. Come on, this was entertaining, man."

Greene has since stood by her heckling at the State of the Union, saying Wednesday morning that the president "got exactly what he deserved." The Georgia conservative also claimed that McCarthy was not upset with her or her colleagues who interrupted Biden, although McCarthy seemed to shush Greene at one point during Tuesday's speech.

Other Republicans offered additional criticism following Biden's address, with some GOP senators calling out the president for having an "angry tone."

"President Biden squandered an opportunity tonight," Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted Tuesday evening. "It was an angry, divisive, and fundamentally dishonest speech."

Newsweek has reached out to McCarthy's office for comment.