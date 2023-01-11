Jerrod Carmichael vs Ricky Gervais: Fans Debate Who Was Better Globes Host

Jerrod Carmichael's debut as host of the Golden Globes Awards has sparked debate between fans of the comedian and detractors who want Ricky Gervais to return to the role.

Carmichael took to the stage at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, raising laughs and sparking uncomfortable moments among the star-studded audience.

"I'm here because I'm Black, I'll catch everyone in the room up," he said in his opening monologue—a reference to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's well-publicized problems with diversity, which led to a mass boycott of last year's ceremony.

"I won't say they were a racist organization but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died, do with that information what you will," the comedian continued.

This was just a taste of what was to come, as Carmichael drew mixed reactions by skewering Kanye West's antisemitic remarks, the Church of Scientology and Will Smith's slap.

He also told the audience that the show was "coming to you from … the hotel that killed Whitney Houston." The star was found dead at the Beverly Hilton in February 2012. Her cause of death was drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication.

Carmichael's stint as compère prompted comparisons to Gervais, who has hosted the Golden Globes five times.

The British comedian frequently targeted celebrities and corporations in his opening monologues. In 2020, his fifth appearance, his jokes won the praise of conservatives—and attracted criticism from others.

During and after Tuesday's ceremony, viewers flocked to Twitter to compare the two.

"Jerrod Carmichael is a boring host," wrote one Twitter user. "So much dry and stupid jokes. He's trying so much to be a Ricky Gervais. Horrible Golden Globe host ever."

Another wrote: "Jerrod Carmichael just made a great [case] for why the #GoldenGlobes2023 should have brought back Ricky Gervais."

Echoing that sentiment, a third tweeted: "Please bring back Ricky Gervais. Jerrod Carmichael is horrible."

However, a large number of social media users praised Carmichael's performance, saying he was more successful at making the well-heeled audience squirm in their seats than Gervais had even been.

"Jerrod Carmichael is giving a master class in how to evolve what made Ricky Gervais a great host while maintaining that he still punch up, wrote one viewer. "I'm sure the Globes will want to wait to see ratings, but I'd sign him to a multi-year contract if I were them."

Another wrote: "Ricky Gervais could never. This audience doesn't know how to respond to Jerrod Carmichael & I am here for it."

A HuffPost editor, Philip Lewis, tweeted that "the feeling of discomfort and awkwardness in the room during Jerrod Carmichael's monologue could probably power a country."

Responding to this take, another Twitter user wrote: "Loved it. Laughing at people who expect Jerrod Carmichael to be the black Ricky Gervais or the gay Chris Rock. He's being Jerrod."

One social media user defended Carmichael from his critics, writing: "If you don't think Jerrod Carmichael is funny but you did think it was funny when Ricky Gervais did it, I know all I need to know about you."

At the 2020 ceremony, Gervais targeted Apple—as the company's CEO Tim Cook sat in the audience.

"Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing—made by a company that runs sweatshops in China," Gervais said.

Addressing the audience directly, the comedian added: "You say you're woke, but the companies you work for, I mean, unbelievable: Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you'd call your agent, wouldn't you? So, if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right?

"You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God, and f*** off."