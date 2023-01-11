Jerrod Carmichael's 'Cheap' Will Smith Joke Sparks Debate—'Jaw Dropped'

Jerrod Carmichael's joke at this year's Golden Globe Awards about Will Smith and late actor Rock Hudson has sparked debate on social media.

Comedian Carmichael was on hand to host the ceremony at Beverly Hills' Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night, in what was seen as something of a major return for the awards show, which last year was hit with boycotts amid diversity criticism.

And during one moment in the show, Carmichael drew laughs—and gasps—from the star-studded audience when he cracked a joke about Smith slapping Chris Rock at last year's Academy Awards.

He said: "While we were on commercial, we actually presented Will Smith with the Rock Hudson award for best portrayal of masculinity on television, so please give it up for Will Smith. Please! Please!"

While there was faint applause from the audience in attendance, Carmichael's comment divided viewers, a number of whom flocked to Twitter to share their takes.

At issue for some was the fact that Carmichael, who came out as gay in 2022, attached Hudson to his joke. The classic film star was a gay actor in a time when society wouldn't allow for him to live openly and be a Hollywood heartthrob. He died of AIDS-related complications in 1985.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans described Carmichael as having gone "for the throat" with his joke but "[missed] a bit"—a sentiment that appeared to be shared by many.

Jerrod goes for the throat at #GoldenGlobes and misses a bit. "We presented Will Smith with the Rock Hudson award for best portrayal of masculinity in film." — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 11, 2023

"Did I mishear that or did they just cheap a** joke demean Rock Hudson and Will Smith after the heartfelt LGBTQIA boosting by Ryan Murphy," wrote one Twitter user.

"When Jerrod Carmichael hosted SNL I thought he was the bomb, now he's just bombing! That Will Smith / Rock Hudson joke was horrible!!!" tweeted another.

"Hey @goldenglobes bringing up Will Smith was not only in poor taste but hope you got the memo by the solo clap of presenter," another viewer said. "Still a hard pass. And the 'masculinity' reference was very offensive."

Without specifying where they stood on the joke, another user posted a GIF portraying a shocked reaction, adding the caption: "That Will Smith joke... my jaw hath droppéd. Not the Rock Hudson Award!!"

Some others expressed their amusement at Carmichael's joke, with one giving the quip an "A+" rating.

However, one viewer warned that jokes at Smith's expense could be ill-advised, given what happened between the Oscar-winning actor and Rock.

"Y'all better keep it cute about Will Smith before it gets nasty again," they wrote.

Y’all better keep it cute about Will Smith before it gets nasty again #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/96T7yBgYc3 — ✨jas. (@osnapitsjas) January 11, 2023

In a move that overshadowed Hollywood's biggest night last year, Smith bounded onto the stage and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Pinkett Smith has spoken about experiencing hair loss due to alopecia.

On returning to his seat from the stage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, Smith twice bellowed at Rock that he should "keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth."

During his Best Actor Oscar acceptance speech for his efforts in King Richard minutes after slapping Rock, Smith took the opportunity to apologize to his fellow nominees and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

While Smith had issued an apology to Rock via Instagram one day after the incident, the actor addressed the issue in more detail in a video posted to his YouTube account in July, admitting that he had attempted to contact the comedian.

In the fallout, Smith later resigned from the Academy, which in April announced that he would be banned from all of its events, both in person and virtually, for 10 years.

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.