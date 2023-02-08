Jill Biden Kissing Kamala Harris' Husband at SOTU Leaves Internet Confused

Jill Biden's decision to kiss Vice President Kamala Harris' husband on the lips at the State of the Union address is raising some eyebrows on the internet.

A brief clip of Biden arriving at the event has gone viral as she is seen approaching Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, before the pair kiss on the lips.

The brief moment that the first lady and the second gentleman of the United States lock lips was spotted during live broadcast across multiple channels. It's now being debated on social media as users ask the question, "Is this normal?"

Twitter and TikTok were full of people discussing the clip. On the latter platform, some had already edited it into a meme, adding the soundtrack "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye for the moment they kiss.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, reporter Cabot Phillips wrote, "Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with... a kiss on the lips? Is this... normal?"

The video has gained over 470,000 views as the consensus in the comment section of his post was that it was "not normal," while others piled in with jokes.

"Doug is her work husband," wrote Ryan Doge, while author and radio host Ken Coleman simply said, "I have questions."

"I think Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff forgot where they were for a second," wrote Twitter user @ScottEnlow.

