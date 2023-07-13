Jonah Hill Texts—Five Biggest Revelations From Sarah Brady So Far

Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, has made headlines over the past several days with Instagram Story posts showing text messages she alleges she exchanged with the actor during what she says was their "emotionally abusive" relationship.

Surf instructor and model Brady, 26, began sharing screenshots on July 7 of these alleged exchanges. Hill, the 39-year-old star of Superbad, and Brady went public with their relationship in August 2021 and split in 2022.

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady captioned one post. She has shared messages that allegedly showed Hill requesting that she remove surfing photos from her Instagram account that showed her "a** in a thong."

You People star Hill has yet to publicly address the allegations. Newsweek has contacted a representative of Hill via email for comment.

(L-R) Jonah Hill and then-girlfriend Sarah Brady are pictured on December 05, 2021 in New York City. Brady has shared screenshots of a slew of text messages allegedly exchanged with Hill before and after their 2022 breakup. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

In one post, Brady wrote that being an "emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person." She said that such behavior often stems from someone's own trauma. "At the same time, it doesn't mean it's OK," she added.

"It may seem as if I am sharing a lot, but you all have no idea how much more there is which I am choosing not to share out of consideration for him and his family," Brady wrote on Instagram on Monday.

As Brady continues to publicly post allegations regarding her ill-fated relationship with Hill, Newsweek has looked at the five biggest claims made so far.

Social Media and Swimsuits

Several screenshots and statements shared by Brady over the past several days have centered on Hill's purported objection to her posting images on Instagram that showed her in skimpy swimwear.

One text message allegedly sent by Hill to Brady read: "So think about if posting bathing suit pictures on your 'social media identity,' whatever that means, means that much to your life and if it does all good but that's not what I'm interested in in a partner.

"We wouldn't even be having this conversation if you had any sense of how often or how excessive it was and is. So therefor[e] it presents a way larger issue of why you need to do that and no in wetsuits to display your brilliant surfing skills. One I'm willing to discuss in therapy but the truth underneath it presents a way larger issue. Which is what you need and get out of doing that. And what that means for our relationship."

According to Brady, Hill asked that she remove such images from her Instagram account. Brady said that she complied at the time, though she claimed that Hill remained dissatisfied.

"Good start," read a message allegedly sent by Hill. "You don't seem to get it. But it's not my place to teach you. I've made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them and you've made that clear. And I hope it makes you happy."

Hill also allegedly described modeling as "the last profession I would be with as a partner, adding: "Go model! It's a fulfilling life you'll love it. Real depth and substance and sustainability for relationships."

Limiting Friendships

Brady alleged that as well as overseeing how she represented herself on social media, Hill also had issues with her "surfing with men," as well as continuing some of her previous friendships.

In one text message dated December 2, 2021, Hill is alleged to have told Brady: "Plain and simple: If you need: surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful, I am not the right partner for you.

"If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for romantic partnership. My boundaries with you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust."

Another text message dated October 21, 2021, allegedly showed Hill telling Brady that "these losers don't get your time if you want me. Straight up. It's consideration. I respect your love of surfing but I respect myself as well. And your love of surfing and being in those situations and lack of awareness are not mutually exclusive.

"This isn't me. I have my own issues that I own. If you want marriage and family you can't use the 25 card. Step up and cut s***. These people don't get your time or your kindness at the sacrifice of mine."

When sharing the screenshot on Instagram, Brady added in a postscript caption that "by 'these people' he meant any friend of mine that he hadn't personally approved of."

Blurred Relationship Timeline

Brady said that she and Hill continued to communicate as friends for months after their split. She added that their final message exchange took place on August 31, 2022, after Hill told her that he had embarked on a new romantic relationship.

However, Brady has claimed that Hill continued to send her flirtatious and sexual text messages in the weeks leading up to his revelation that he was in a new relationship. Hill's current partner, Olivia Millar, gave birth to their first child in May.

"So he kept me on a close emotional confidant after the break up was, Sexting me on July 13, 2022, visited me at my apartment in my hometown early August 2022 and then waited till a week after I moved to Hawaii for law school to send me a text being like btw [by the way] I'm in a new relationship," Brady seemingly texted an unnamed contact in a post she shared on Instagram Stories on Monday night.

In a message timestamped August 30, 2022, Brady appeared to confront Hill over the purported sexual texts she claims he had sent to her.

"Not that it's really my business but out of my own personal chicks before d**** code [if] that's headed anywhere other hookup or fling I'd appreciate if you make that woman aware of how recently you've been flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner level emotional support," Brady claims she said to Hill.

Hill is said to have denied this, apparently responding to Brady that he had "not flirted or sexted with you in any way shape or form in months."

Countering his denial, Brady claims she sent Hill a screenshot of a message from him dated July 13, 2022, that read: "No just holding [redacted]."

"New side of you Sarah," Hill allegedly responded. "I care about you and will always be your friend. As I have been. Yes we sexted two months ago."

Marriage and Children

According to Brady, Hill at one point "wanted to put a ring on [her] finger" and have a child with her before their relationship came to an end.

Screenshots shared by Brady purport to show her addressing this with Hill after discovering that he had started a new relationship.

Sarah Brady and Jonah Hill are pictured on December 05, 2021 in New York City. Hill has yet to publicly address Brady's allegations. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

"You have been kind and supportive, and also in need of my support, and that's been confusing to me as to where we stand," Brady claims she wrote to Hill. "I am feeling really f****** shocked and confused right now. Wondering how soon before you met me you were still talking to Gianna [Santos, ex-fiancée].

"Five months ago we were in escrow here, you wanted to put a ring on my finger, and put a baby in me asap [as soon as possible], and we've kept in pretty close communication since then."

In another Instagram Story post, Brady shared a voice note sent to an unnamed contact, in which she said that she was "close to becoming pregnant" with Hill's baby during their relationship.

Turning Down Work

Brady has also alleged that she turned down work opportunities for the sake of her relationship with Hill. From the screenshots shared, it appeared that both Hill and Brady claimed that the actor continued financially supporting her after their split.

As the pair purportedly exchanged words after the new relationship was revealed, Brady appeared to tell Hill via text message: "After the financial promises you made to me and the work opportunities I turned down for you, it's been a lot of readjustment. I appreciated your patience and never wanted you to feel used. That's why I've kept in communication with you about it."

Another message allegedly sent by Brady to Hill read: "I feel like an idiot for believing that the future we were planning was real, and for adjusting my life in ways that accommodated your insecurities and jealousy and codependent anxious avoidant attachment style and which left me in a less financially independent and less mentally well position than I would've been if I had never met you."

For his part, Hill is alleged to have told Brady that he had provided "six months of love care and compassion post breakup. No good deed goes unpunished. Even you want to abuse my fame to victimize yourself when you've been cared for loved, we haven't had sex I've taken care of you financially and been an incredible friend."

"Please take care of yourself and I'm happy to pay for your therapy through the end of the year, even though you'll somehow punish me with that gesture. But I don't care because it's best for you," he purportedly wrote on another message.