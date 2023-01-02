What Kathy Griffin, Andy Cohen Have Said About Each Other Over the Years

Kathy Griffin recently called out Andy Cohen on social media, though their feud actually dates back several years.

On December 31, the comedian, 62, resurfaced a 2017 video of the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, pretending not to know her after replacing her on CNN's New Year's Eve Live special. Griffin was fired from the network after she posed with a prop that appeared to be then-United States President Donald Trump's bloodied head.

"Ugh. Every year someone sends me this clip around New Year's Eve," Griffin wrote in the caption on Saturday. "This guy was my boss for years. Decided whether or not I worked at Bravo. Can you imagine seeing your ex boss on TMZ like…this? Ouch! Anyway, I can't wait to watch Miley [Cyrus] and Dolly [Parton] tonight," she said, referring to NBC's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party."

The Illinois native added a slew of hashtags including, "#misogynist."

Cohen has not yet responded to Griffin's comments.

In the video from October 2017, a TMZ reporter asked Cohen about landing the gig alongside Anderson Cooper.

"Have you talked to Kathy at all in the meantime? Did you run it by her first before you accepted it?" the interviewer asked.

In response, Cohen said, "Who?"

When the reporter repeated "Kathy Griffin," Cohen again asked, "Who?" before adding, "I don't know her."

On his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, Cohen admitted he had attempted a "failed" Mariah Carey impression, which referred to the "Obsessed" singer's now infamous remark about not knowing who Jennifer Lopez was.

"Well, here is the deal," the broadcaster said. "Usually with TMZ, you're walking and you say your thing and you get in your car. Well, my driver parked on the second level of the parking lot. So we're standing there all that time waiting for the elevator, and that's why it kept going on and on. And I didn't really know how to pivot in the conversation. Like, 'What, what, I don't know!'"

"So I didn't land that 'I don't know her,'" he joked, before turning to co-host John Hill. "But can I ask you a question? If you were a comedian and someone said, 'I don't know you,' and it was obvious, like, aren't there much more important things? How offensive is that in the galaxy?"

In response to the clip, Griffin blasted Cohen on Twitter. "Even when it's on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps," she tweeted at the time. "Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic."

The following day, the Emmy Award winner alleged in a 17-minute YouTube video that Cohen asked her if she wanted to do cocaine prior to appearances on WWHL.

"Both times I did the show, right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office if I wanted to do blow," she claimed. "I've never had a drink in my life. You guys know I'm no prude, but I'm kind of like a straightedge."

Griffin continued, "I thought he was kidding the first time. I was hoping he was kidding. The second time I do the show, same thing. So once again, we're alone in an office and he's like, 'Wanna do some coke?' And I'm thinking, 'He's serious!' Trust me, he's going to say he's kidding and everything—no. He was asking me to do cocaine with him, that made me very uncomfortable."

From 2005-2010, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List aired on Bravo, where Cohen was previously the head of development.

In the same YouTube video, Griffin added, "The whole time I was working there, I didn't know how Andy Cohen wanted to be me... I didn't know Andy Cohen was on the red carpet, trying to be funny and asking questions on BravoTV.com. I didn't know when they ended The D List and I desperately wanted to do a talk show, Andy Cohen would be the first television executive in the history of television to give himself a talk show—which seems to get picked up every season."

Cohen, for his part, strongly denied the allegations.

"I am completely stunned by this story," he wrote on Twitter at the time. "It is 100% false and totally made up."

In the comments, he added, "Have said many times it's not my thing. I am a pot guy. Listen to my Howard interviews I am v specific."

Last year, Cohen revealed Watch What Happens Live was renewed through 2023.

In 2019, Griffin slammed Cohen again, claiming to People that he "treated me like a dog."

"He was, like, one of the worst bosses I ever had," she told the outlet.

Cohen denied those allegations in an interview with USA Today.

"She's made up a lot of stuff about me in the past few years that has just been untrue and sad," he said. "I hope she finds some peace."

In January 2022, Griffin admitted she "hate-watched" Cohen and Cooper's New Year's Eve antics in a New York Times profile. Cohen openly drank alcohol during the evening's festivities and slammed New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Ryan Seacrest.

While CNN said Cohen would be back to host the following year, the network banned drinking. Instead, Cohen and Cooper toasted viewers with mystery shots —including pickle juice and tomato juice—heading into 2023.

