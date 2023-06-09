Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Speaks Out Over Donald Trump's Indictment

Claudia Conway, daughter of Donald Trump's former counselor Kellyanne Conway, has taken a swipe at the onetime president, following news of his federal indictment.

Trump, who turns 77 on June 14, is facing seven counts in connection to the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into his handling of classified documents retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Details of the DOJ indictment have yet to be released, but Trump attorney Jim Trusty told CNN on Thursday night that the counts include an Espionage Act charge and several "obstruction-based" counts.

The indictment marks the second time that Trump has been criminally charged since announcing his 2024 reelection campaign and is the first time a former U.S. president has faced federal charges. Trump is already facing 34 felony counts related to business fraud stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into various hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Kellyanne Conway is pictured left on January 28, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Former President Donald Trump, to whom Conway previously served as a senior counselor, is pictured right on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, has spoken out on Trump's federal indictment. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images;/Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The former president has repeatedly denounced the investigations against him as a "witch hunt," and said in series of posts to his Truth Social account that his federal indictment marks a "dark day" for the country.

Trump also launched a new fundraising effort on Thursday evening, asking for donations to help fight against the "election interference" by the DOJ and promised supporters that with their "support, we will once again surge even higher and prove that our America First movement truly is UNSTOPPABLE."

Claudia Conway, who has been a frequent critic of Trump over the years, took to Twitter as the news of the real estate mogul's indictment circulated.

"I'm gonna make sure my future daughter's first word is indictment," she quipped.

The outspoken 18-year-old also retweeted a post from another Twitter user, who wrote: "I have a daughter who is 13 months, her first word was Russian Asset."

This is not the first time that Claudia Conway has spoken out on Trump's charges. In April, when Trump surrendered to authorities in New York and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, he made history by becoming the first former U.S. president to be charged in a criminal investigation.

The arraignment followed Bragg's investigation into payments allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in connection with alleged affairs they had with Trump. He has maintained his innocence in the case and denied having the affairs.

Following the news, Claudia Conway tweeted an image of a coffee mug that depicted an evolution sequence with various stages from primates to humans.

Trump was shown standing at the end to depict the final form of humans, under the caption: "Go back. We f***** up." To emphasize the statement, a homo sapien was shown walking in the opposite direction of the others.

The erstwhile American Idol contestant also stated on Twitter that she had been anticipating Trump's legal reckoning for years.

"I've been waiting for Trump to be under arrest since I was 14 and lived in DC," she wrote on the social media platform. "Prayers work."

While her mother worked in Trump's administration for much of his term, Claudia Conway and her father, lawyer and co-founder of anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project, George Conway, have been openly critical of the 2024 presidential hopeful over the years.

The Conways' criticisms have continued in the days since a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll in an alleged incident that occurred in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s. In her lawsuit, Carroll had accused Trump of raping her, but the jury didn't find him liable for that allegation.

Trump, who has maintained his innocence, was found liable for defaming Carroll after he called her allegations a "con job" in a social media post. She was awarded $5 million in total damages, including $2 million in compensatory damages for the battery claim in her lawsuit.

Kellyanne Conway, a Fox News contributor, has remained supportive of her former boss. In May, she told Politico that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez should be considered as a potential vice president for Trump as he seeks another term in the White House. She said she has personally suggested Suarez, who has reportedly considered a presidential run himself, in conversations with Trump.

Despite Kellyanne Conway's ongoing support for Trump, she wrote in a guest essay for The New York Times in January that it would be "foolish to assume that Mr. Trump's path to another presidency would be smooth and secure."