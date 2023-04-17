Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Shades Donald Trump After Arrest

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, has shared a social media post mocking Donald Trump amid the former president's ongoing legal woes.

Earlier this month, Trump surrendered to authorities in New York, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments to two women before the 2016 presidential election. Trump made history by becoming the first former U.S. president to be charged in a criminal investigation.

The arraignment follows Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into payments allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in connection with alleged affairs they had with Trump. He has maintained his innocence in the case and denied having the affairs.

Kellyanne Conway is pictured left on August 26, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump is pictured right on April 14, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Conway's daughter has shared a social media post mocking Trump amid the former president's legal woes. Scott Olson/Getty Images/ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images;

As the former president's legal issues continue to dominate headlines, Claudia Conway, whose mother previously served as a senior White House counselor to Trump and managed his 2016 presidential campaign, has been weighing in.

The 18-year-old let an image do all of the talking on her behalf last week when she showed a coffee mug that depicted an evolution sequence with various stages from primates to humans.

Trump was shown standing at the end to depict the final form of humans, under the caption: "Go back. We f***** up." To emphasize the statement, a homo sapien was shown walking in the opposite direction of the others.

The outspoken recently stated on Twitter that she had been anticipating former President Trump's legal reckoning for years.

"I've been waiting for Trump to be under arrest since I was 14 and lived in DC," she wrote on the social media platform. "Prayers work."

Claudia Conway and her father, George Conway, previously taunted Trump on social media in the days leading up to his anticipated indictment.

Lawyer George Conway, 59, has long been one of Trump's fiercest public critics, despite his marriage to Kellyanne Conway, 56. The couple confirmed in early March that they would be divorcing after more than two decades of marriage.

Shortly after Trump commented on the looming charges on his Truth Social platform, George Conway took to Twitter to pose a tongue-in-cheek request to his followers.

"Retweet if you don't expect to be arrested this week for concealing and falsely documenting a $130K hush-money payment to a porn star you claim you didn't have sex with," he wrote on the platform.

Claudia Conway then made a play on the stage moniker of Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. She wrote in response to her father's post that: "It's supposed to be sunny this week not stormy so I think I'm good."

In March, George Conway posted a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and an unnamed broadcast producer or journalist. The person invited him on to their show to share his thoughts "when [the] Trump indictment comes down."

George Conway, the co-founder anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project, replied in the screenshot: "Sure—if I'm sober."

Claudia Conway shared her dad's tweet and added in the caption: "I'll drink to that."

In years past, Claudia Conway made headlines for publicly lambasting her mother during her stint as a senior counselor to Trump.

After it was announced in March that her parents were divorcing, the teen hit out that people "hatefully commenting on another woman's marriage are either divorced, will be single forever, or haven't met their husband's secretary yet."

Trump celebrated the divorce announcement by lambasting George Conway.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" Trump added.

Responding, George Conway wrote on his Truth Social account: "Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month! Hugs and kisses."

He was referring to Trump's trial in New York City on April 25, which involves E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit. The former Elle columnist is suing Trump for defamation over comments he made in which he denied allegations that he had raped her in a dressing room in New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

Kellyanne Conway has remained supportive of her former boss, but in a guest essay for The New York Times in January, she warned it would be "foolish to assume that Mr. Trump's path to another presidency would be smooth and secure."