Kid Rock Reflects on His Career After Bud Light Fiasco

Musician Kid Rock has taken a stroll down memory lane and broken his month-long social media silence following the Bud Light controversy.

The singer, songwriter, and rapper had not posted across his social media channels since August 4, until Monday when he reflected on his career and where it all began.

Rock went on the attack against Bud Light and its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, worked with the influencer earlier this year and also sent her personalized, not-for-sale cans of beer with her face on them.

Kid Rock performed during a Donald Trump rally in September 2020 in Harrison, Michigan. The singer has come under fire for his controversial remarks about Bud Light, and after a month-long social media silence, he has finally posted again. Scott Legato/Getty Images

Rock was among many celebrities who boycotted the brand including country singer Travis Tritt, singer John Rich, journalist Megyn Kelly and Caitlyn Jenner.

He was so angered by the partnership that he posted a video where he shot up several cases of Bud Light in response and said: ""F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch."

However, Rock was seen a few months later drinking the beverage, which was also spotted in his Tennessee bar.

Rock went radio silent across social media after his last post on X, formerly Twitter, on August 4, in which he gave details of a WWE event he was attending. It was the same for his Instagram account.

A month later, he circulated an old article about his career on X and on his Facebook artist page with a sentimental message about how he had "never taken the time to reflect" on his career and everything he had achieved.

My dear friend Karen Dumas sent me this. I do recall reading it years ago but have really never taken the time to reflect how hard I worked, how blessed I am and how so many great friends and people were so instrumental in my career. Sitting on the lake this morning in Northern… — KidRock (@KidRock) September 4, 2023

He said: "My dear friend Karen Dumas sent me this. I do recall reading it years ago but have really never taken the time to reflect how hard I worked, how blessed I am and how so many great friends and people were so instrumental in my career.

"Sitting on the lake this morning in Northern Michigan re-reading it about brought a tear to my eye. A happy tear of reflection and gratefulness! Here's to hard work and all of my hard working friends, fans and family! Have a terrific Labor Day! Cheers!! - Kid Rock."

The article was published online on The Detroit Free Press website titled "Kid Rock before the fame: The definitive Detroit oral history."

One supporter was quick to comment on his first post back on Monday and said: "Kid you've done a lot for your fellow man and we only know a few of the gestures. Thank you for being you. Happy Labor Day to you and your family."

Another added: "Great read! Kid Rock was and is a hard worker. We're happy you are!"

While a third praised his long career and said: "Mad respect for the grind."

Fans will have to wait and see if the star will be more active on social media following his recent post.

