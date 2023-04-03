Lauren Boebert Dismisses 'Fake' CNN Poll About Trump Indictment

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, said on Monday without evidence that a recent poll showing majority support among Americans for Donald Trump's indictment was "fake."

Trump is facing the first-ever indictment of a former president in United States history after a grand jury on Thursday voted in favor of charges stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's long-term investigation into his alleged "hush money" payment ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump is being accused of unlawfully concealing a payment that his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an affair she allegedly had with Trump years prior.

Trump has denied the affair with Daniels and has maintained his innocence, accusing prosecutors of engaging in a politically-motivated "witch-hunt." Prosecutors, however, believe the payment violated campaign finance laws. Despite his pushback, Trump is currently en route to New York City from his residence in Florida to surrender himself for an arraignment.

On Monday, CNN released a poll conducted by the SSRS Text Message Panel research and surveying outfit. Based on responses from a sample of 1,084 Americans, the poll found that 60 percent approved of the decision to indict Trump, with 40 percent disapproving. According to SSRS, the findings have a give-or-take 4 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence rate.

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, is seen on June 8, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The GOP lawmaker said on Monday without evidence that a recent poll showing majority support among Americans for Donald Trump's indictment was "fake." Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Later in the day following the poll's release, Boebert, known for her consistent support and loyalty to Trump, wrote on Twitter that the poll's results were false, though she has since provided no evidence to support this assertion.

"CNN's poll claiming 60% of Americans approve of Trump's indictment is as fake as Biden's White House play set," the congresswoman tweeted.

CNN’s poll claiming 60% of Americans approve of Trump’s indictment is as fake as Biden’s White House play set. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 3, 2023

Due to its history of unfavorable reporting about him, Trump has long dismissed CNN as "fake news," which has in turn been adopted as a stance by many voters and elected GOP lawmakers.

Further breaking down the results by political affiliation, CNN reported that the poll's results showed expected skews along political lines, though with Republicans being less united in their stance than Democrats. The results found that 94 percent of Democrats approved of the decision to indict Trump, while 79 percent of Republicans disapproved of it. Independent respondents fell closely in line with the overall average, with 62 percent supporting the indictment.

Only around 10 percent of respondents said that Trump was entirely blameless in the Daniels hush money case. Conversely, 37 percent said that he acted illegally, while 33 percent said he merely acted unethically. Meanwhile, 20 percent said they were unsure.

Newsweek reached out to CNN and SSRS via email for comment.