News

Lauren Boebert's Ex Begs America to Give Her Another Chance

By
News Lauren Boebert Republicans Colorado House of Representatives

GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's soon-to-be ex-husband Jayson Boebert is begging Republicans to give her "a chance" for forgiveness following her recent behavior at a theater in Denver.

Lauren Boebert, a self-described supporter of "family values," was thrown out of a production of Beetlejuice on September 10 after disrupting the show by vaping, singing, taking photographs with flash photography and engaging in a pubic groping session with her date.

The incident quickly sparked backlash from both side of the political aisle, with many arguing that it highlighted hypocrisy and was inappropriate for a sitting member of Congress. While Boebert was initially defiant, she apologized after video of the incident emerged, admitting that her behavior "fell short" of her "values."

Jayson Boebert, who reportedly became "extremely angry" and refused to take documents while being served divorce papers in April, leaped to the MAGA congresswoman's defense in a lengthy statement addressed to "the people of Colorado's 3rd District and across the nation" and posted to Facebook on Monday.

Jayson Boebert Lauren Boebert Begs Forgiveness Theater
Republican Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado is pictured Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Boebert, who has recently been under fire over her behavior at a theater in Denver, on Monday was defended by her soon-to-be ex-husband Jayson Boebert. Anna Moneymaker

"I am writing to address the deep concerns circulating," he wrote. "Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long."

"I deeply regret the choices I made that led to the breakdown of our marriage," he continued. "I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways. I should have always brought my best just as she did ... This has been a devastating divorce that I hold all responsibility for."

Jayson Boebert said that he was "upset" that "everyone believes she left me over fame or a new lifestyle," blaming himself as "the root" cause of their divorce and the congresswoman's recent troubles. He then directly appealed to his estranged wife.

"Lauren, if you are reading this, please know that I am dedicated to doing everything in my power to rebuild the trust that has been shattered," he wrote. "I stand behind you. You are the hardest working person I know, selfless and overflowing with love. I hate the attacks that are coming your way. In part, this is my fault and you don't deserve this."

He went on to ask the public to "show grace and mercy" to the Colorado congresswoman.

"I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season," he wrote. "She deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust. I have broke her down in so many ways, but she will come out stronger as she always does, and so will I."

Newsweek reached out for comment to Representative Boebert's office via email on Monday night.

Representative Boebert told The Daily Beast that she was "appreciative to hear of Jayson's sincere comments" in response to the statement, adding that "this is a new season for us both; grace and prayers for our family are welcomed by all."

Lauren and Jayson Boebert, whose divorce is expected to be finalized next month, have been married for 18 years and have four sons together. They met 20 years ago, when the future congresswoman was a 16-year-old McDonald's worker and Jayson was 22 years old.

In 2004, Jayson Boebert was arrested for exposing his genitals to two young women at a bowling alley in Colorado. He was sentenced to four days in jail and two years of probation after pleading guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure.

He was also convicted of physically assaulting and harassing his then-future wife in 2004.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC