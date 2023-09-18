Lauren Boebert's Ex Begs America to Give Her Another Chance

GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's soon-to-be ex-husband Jayson Boebert is begging Republicans to give her "a chance" for forgiveness following her recent behavior at a theater in Denver.

Lauren Boebert, a self-described supporter of "family values," was thrown out of a production of Beetlejuice on September 10 after disrupting the show by vaping, singing, taking photographs with flash photography and engaging in a pubic groping session with her date.

The incident quickly sparked backlash from both side of the political aisle, with many arguing that it highlighted hypocrisy and was inappropriate for a sitting member of Congress. While Boebert was initially defiant, she apologized after video of the incident emerged, admitting that her behavior "fell short" of her "values."

Jayson Boebert, who reportedly became "extremely angry" and refused to take documents while being served divorce papers in April, leaped to the MAGA congresswoman's defense in a lengthy statement addressed to "the people of Colorado's 3rd District and across the nation" and posted to Facebook on Monday.

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado is pictured Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Boebert, who has recently been under fire over her behavior at a theater in Denver, on Monday was defended by her soon-to-be ex-husband Jayson Boebert. Anna Moneymaker

"I am writing to address the deep concerns circulating," he wrote. "Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long."

"I deeply regret the choices I made that led to the breakdown of our marriage," he continued. "I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways. I should have always brought my best just as she did ... This has been a devastating divorce that I hold all responsibility for."

Jayson Boebert said that he was "upset" that "everyone believes she left me over fame or a new lifestyle," blaming himself as "the root" cause of their divorce and the congresswoman's recent troubles. He then directly appealed to his estranged wife.

"Lauren, if you are reading this, please know that I am dedicated to doing everything in my power to rebuild the trust that has been shattered," he wrote. "I stand behind you. You are the hardest working person I know, selfless and overflowing with love. I hate the attacks that are coming your way. In part, this is my fault and you don't deserve this."

He went on to ask the public to "show grace and mercy" to the Colorado congresswoman.

"I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season," he wrote. "She deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust. I have broke her down in so many ways, but she will come out stronger as she always does, and so will I."

Newsweek reached out for comment to Representative Boebert's office via email on Monday night.

Representative Boebert told The Daily Beast that she was "appreciative to hear of Jayson's sincere comments" in response to the statement, adding that "this is a new season for us both; grace and prayers for our family are welcomed by all."

Lauren and Jayson Boebert, whose divorce is expected to be finalized next month, have been married for 18 years and have four sons together. They met 20 years ago, when the future congresswoman was a 16-year-old McDonald's worker and Jayson was 22 years old.

In 2004, Jayson Boebert was arrested for exposing his genitals to two young women at a bowling alley in Colorado. He was sentenced to four days in jail and two years of probation after pleading guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure.

He was also convicted of physically assaulting and harassing his then-future wife in 2004.